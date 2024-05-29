In the last two years, Cody Rhodes has been living a dream after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Beating Roman Reigns and ending his impressive title run at 1316 days, The American Nightmare has ascended to the top spot in WWE. Now, he is the Undisputed WWE Champion, looking set for a great run.

Last weekend, before the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, the fourteen-time World Champion Randy Orton gave an interview to Kayla Braxton. The Viper had nothing but high praise for his former Legacy teammate during the interview.

What did Randy Orton say about Cody Rhodes?

Randy Orton recently brought attention to a tweet he made over ten years ago, where he predicted Cody Rhodes would one day become a world champion. By reposting the tweet, Orton aimed to show that he had foreseen Rhodes' success long before it happened. Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, truly deserves recognition for all he has achieved.

Randy Orton observed his hard work and growth over the years from a proximity. As the interview took place before the King and Queen of the Ring PPV, he put his money on Cody Rhodes. The prediction turned out to be accurate after Cody's victory over Logan Paul.

The Apex Predator of WWE further added “ The match with the torn peck. I mean, he’s done things and proven how much toughness and grit that he has. More so than damn near anybody I’ve ever worked with, very impressive”. Randy puts Cody ahead of almost every individual he has worked with.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could produce a great feud

Throughout Randy Orton's illustrious WWE career, he has participated in several memorable feuds, including one against a leading babyface like John Cena. His knack for creating intense heat as a heel makes him well-suited for a spectacular rivalry with the 38-year-old.

Apart from wrestling together in The Legacy, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes clashed numerous times during the latter's first WWE tenure. Cody Rhodes' main roster debut match was against Randy Orton in 2007. The current American Nightmare Cody and The Viper Randy Orton's rivalry would set a new standard today.

