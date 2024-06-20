Randy Orton Reacts To Tommaso Ciampa's Failed RKO 'Outta Nowhere'; Says THIS

WWE superstar Randy Orton is a master of his iconic finisher, the RKO. The Viper does it so effortlessly that it doesn’t look like he tries hard for it. So, WWE superstar Tommaso Ciampa also thought that he would be able to pull Orton’s weapon on himself, but ended up getting a big bump on his back.

The hilarious video was shared on social media, by his Tag Team partner, Johnny Gargano, on June 19 in which Ciampa is seen trying to execute a failed RKO on Orton outside the ring, in the empty arena.

Randy Orton reacts to Tommaso Ciampa’s failed RKO attempt

Orton reacted to Gargano’s video on X, saying “Bruh”. The Viper has also been one of the most notorious lads in the locker room in his early days. There is one story, in which Cody Rhodes revealed that Orton, who was on a tour to South Africa, pulled a urinal of the toilet by his hand, and laughed about it. The next day, Cody said that Orton literally asked everyone who did it.

So, Randy, who has been in WWE since 2002, has been a mischievous lad in WWE. But now, Orton is 46 years old and commands a seniority in the locker room.

Advertisement

What is Randy Orton’s next move in WWE?

The Viper returned to WWE programming on June 14, on Friday Night SmackDown, to help Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. Then, at Clash at the Castle, he and Owens came to the rescue of Cody Rhodes, when Solo Sikoa and his cohorts attacked Rhodes.

On this Friday Night episode of SmackDown, Orton will square off against Tama Tonga and Carmelo Hayes in a three-way match to secure a spot in the 2024 Money In The Bank (MITB) ladder match. As of now, Jey Uso has already qualified for the MITB match. Randy Orton can possibly be the second contender for the big match.

Also Read: Randy Orton Reveals Why WWE Is Better Under Triple H Instead of Vince McMahon; Says This