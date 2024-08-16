Randy Orton Recalls Wild Escape From Police After Blowing Off Dynamite During Early WWE Days

Over the years, Randy Orton has gained immense admiration from wrestling fans for his contributions to WWE. However, it’s no secret that a younger Orton was a troublemaker. Recently, the Viper shared a wild story from his early WWE days about how he evaded police capture due to igniting explosives.

Randy Orton made his debut in 2002. The Legend Killer belonged to the same OVW batch that produced many standout stars, like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Batista, and others. After spending a few years as a rookie, Orton captured the World Championship in 2004, becoming the youngest World Champion in WWE.

Despite his success, behind the scenes, Orton was quite mischievous. During an appearance on What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton recalled how he, Paul Heyman, and Brian Kendrick escaped the police in Tijuana, Mexico, by the skin of their teeth after setting off dynamite.

According to Orton, he set off quarter sticks of dynamite, which he bought locally. In a bid to escape from the Federales, Orton, London, and Kendrick jumped in a taxi. However, the police kept pursuing them.

He stated on What Do You Want To Talk About: “Federales were after me, Paul London, and Brian Kendrick, and we jumped in a taxi. Oh my God… They were quarter sticks of dynamite, and you could buy it there in Tijuana. I ditched the last stick under the bus that was taking us to the venue the next day.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, London, who spoke some Spanish, asked the cabbie to drive them to a safe place away from the police. At that moment, the trio was afraid. However, they managed to get away from the police.

With age, Randy Orton turned over a new leaf. One of the major reasons that led to his transformation was his marriage to his wife, Kim Orton.

Also Read: Randy Orton Chooses John Cena to Induct Him into WWE Hall of Fame

At present, Randy Orton is gearing up to face the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Orton-Gunther sequel was promised by Triple H after Orton was wrongly declared the loser of the King of the Ring match in Saudi Arabia.

During the match, one of Orton’s shoulders was not on the mat, negating Gunther’s win via pinfall.

Nonetheless, Orton is slated to face Gunther in his rematch at WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event, Bash in Berlin, on August 31. The Apex Predator is currently the 14-time World Champion. His potential win over Gunther would see him enter his 15-time reign as the World Champion.

Advertisement

Interestingly, a former WWE host recently suggested a major WrestleMania match between John Cena and Randy Orton over 16-time World Title status.

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton captures the World Title for the 15th time.

Read More: Randy Orton Auditioned for the Role of Supervillain Cable in Deadpool 2