Randy Orton Responds to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Real-Life Confrontation at WWE SummerSlam

Prominent rapper MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly, recently revealed that he had a backstage confrontation with WWE star Randy Orton during the SummerSlam weekend. The Viper was reportedly badmouthing him, and the rapper told him "F*** you" on his face.

Seeing MGK's recent claim, Randy Orton responded to him on X (formerly Twitter). The fourteen-time WWE World Champion replied with a lying emoji, suggesting he was blatantly lying.

After seeing Randy's accusation that MGK was lying about the incident, the latter posted two tweets on the microblogging site. While his one tweet said, "Cameras were rolling, tell WWE to put that out," the other one noted, "You have my number, and you know why you have it, btw, but I won’t even put you on blast for that. Check your texts".

It all started on a recent episode of Logan Paul's podcast named Impaulsive, where Machine Gun Kelly was a special guest. The Cleveland native made an appearance at SummerSlam 2024, which was held at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Moreover, Logan Paul is originally from Cleveland, and he performed at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

As per MGK, when he showed up at SummerSlam with the intention of meeting Logan Paul, he spotted Randy Orton, who was reportedly making derogatory comments about the rapper.

Once he overheard, MGK had a real-life face-off with Randy Orton, and he told him, "F*** you."

Hearing the story, Logan Paul asked MGK if this was what actually happened at SummerSlam. The rapper described the situation, saying the boys backstage were pondering whether it was a real confrontation or scripted. He didn't know what was happening. According to him, it is not right how most people assume MGK is the aggressor in such situations.

Meanwhile, Logan and MGK are close friends in real life. During Logan's entrance as the United States Champion at SummerSlam, MGK made an appearance on TV. When the former US Champion was wrestling LA Knight in the ring, the rapper cheered for his friend throughout the encounter.

Machine Gun Kelly isn't new to WWE programming. He performed John Cena's entrance at WrestleMania 28. In addition, on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2015, he was power-bombed through a table by Kevin Owens.

It is uncertain whether Machine Gun Kelly's claim is part of a WWE storyline or feud against Randy Orton, given the former's history in WWE. After previously taking bumps, perhaps MGK could compete in the ring.

