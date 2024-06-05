Randy Orton Reveals Alternate Career Path if Wrestling Was No Longer an Option Due to Injury

After an 18-month absence, Randy Orton made his groundbreaking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Viper’s prolonged absence was due to a grave lower back injury that required surgery. Although the medical advice portended retirement for Orton then, he defied the odds, recovered, and made his triumphant comeback, re-establishing dominance in WWE.

But even though Orton may have thought his career as a wrestler was finished at one point, he knew what he would consider doing for a living after wrestling. During a recent interview, the 14-time World Champion revealed the alternate career path he would have chosen.

Randy Orton reveals what he’d like to do if he can’t wrestle anymore

In wrestling, where injuries are commonplace, it’s not uncommon to see wrestlers take early retirement, heeding medical advice. Many great careers have been cut short due to severe injuries.

That said, Randy Orton was nearly forced to retire when he stepped away from wrestling due to a back injury that required extensive rehabilitation and surgery. Despite making his remarkable comeback, Randy Orton recently revealed his backup plan if he couldn’t wrestle anymore.

While speaking with Sportskeeda, Orton revealed he’d have stuck to WWE. He said, “I would have been involved in some way, shape or form with the WWE. I think – I might be wrong – but I might be the only guy that’s only ever wrestled for one company his entire career. I could be wrong. So I don’t see any reason why I gotta leave. I see being a part of the WWE family from here on out.”

He further added: “And if I wouldn’t have been able to go back to wrestling, I would have been a coach, trained, done something. Maybe an on-the-road producer.”

Considering Orton’s illustrious career in WWE, it makes sense for him to be forever associated with the Stamford-based company. There’s also no doubt that Orton is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. Moreover, Orton would be a great mentor to younger talent if he chose a backstage role after wrestling. Nonetheless, this goes to show that the wrestling legend will forever remain an asset for WWE.

Randy Orton believes Austin Theory is the future of WWE

Further during the interview, Orton was asked whom he sees as the talent that could have a promising career ahead. Orton put his money on Austin Theory. He endorsed Theory for his look and the ability to remain focused despite his young age.

Orton endorses Theory as the future world champion, even though he does not believe he will see another younger world champion after himself. Orton won his first World Championship in 2004 at the age of 24. Considering Theory is now 26, he is no longer eligible to be the youngest World Champion.