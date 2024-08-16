Randy Orton Reveals He Auditioned for Role of Supervillain Cable in Deadpool 2: ‘I Was Like, This Is It’

WWE superstar Randy Orton recently shared that he auditioned for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. Despite his hopes, the part went to Josh Brolin, known for his role as Thanos in the Marvel Universe.

Orton discussed this audition on Cody Rhodes' podcast, What Do You Want To Talk About. The two former Legacy members covered various aspects of Orton’s life, both in and out of the wrestling ring, during the hour-long episode.

Orton mentioned he occasionally auditions for movies. “I remember I got an audition early on when I finally got some representation in that industry. I read for Cable in Deadpool 2. In my head, I was going to be Cable. I was like, ‘This is it.’ Nope. No callback, no nothing,” Orton recalled about his audition experience for the film released in May 2018.

Although Randy Orton didn’t hear back after auditioning for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, he realized that Josh Brolin landed the part. Orton acknowledged that while he could send audition clips occasionally, his primary focus was professional wrestling rather than acting.

The fourteen-time World Champion expressed his love for professional wrestling and his gratitude for everything the business has given him, indicating that he is unlikely to leave wrestling.

While Brolin did an excellent job portraying Cable, Orton’s physicality might have made him a better fit for the role. Cable, or Nathan Summers in the comics, is depicted as having an imposing physique, standing at 6 feet 8 inches and weighing over 350 pounds. Orton, with his substantial muscle mass, stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs around 250 pounds. Although he falls short of Cable’s comic book height and weight, Orton is notably larger than Brolin, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Had Orton secured the role a few years ago, his WWE career trajectory might have been different. While he continues to wrestle full-time, a movie commitment could have shifted him to a part-time wrestler role. Additionally, landing the part might have opened doors for more big-budget movie roles, similar to opportunities for John Cena, Batista, and The Rock.

