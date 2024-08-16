Randy Orton Reveals His Wife Will Make Final Call About His WWE Retirement

Before Randy Orton made his return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, speculation indicated that he would retire due to his prolonged absence. In a new update, Orton revealed that his wife will let him know when it’s the right time to call it a career.

Randy Orton, without question, is one of the most revered names in wrestling today. The Viper belongs to the OVW batch that birthed standout stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and others. Over the years, the Apex Predator made it big in WWE, rubbing elbows with top stars and winning the World Championship 14 times.

With John Cena’s impending retirement tour set to begin in 2025, fans have also been speculating about Randy Orton’s retirement lately. During a recent appearance on What Do You Want To Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, Orton revealed that the decision regarding his retirement will be taken by his wife.

He said on What Do You Want To Talk About?: “I think do this for as long as I can and make sure, we brought up my wife Kim on a couple of occasions, she told me, ‘When it’s time to hang them up, I’ll let you know’”.

Not to say that Randy Orton is a whipped husband, but the fact that his retirement call will be made by his wife speaks volumes about the mutual understanding and support in their relationship.

Moreover, his wife, Kim Orton, was a wrestling fan when they first met. This shows how attuned she is to Randy Orton’s career.

Furthermore, Randy Orton also stated that he intends to follow a retirement path similar to his counterpart, John Cena. According to him, after he retires, he will never wrestle again.

Because retirements are like a myth in wrestling, a lot of stars hang their boots, only to return to the ring for several last matches. But John Cena is adamant that his retirement should not be taken with a grain of salt. In the same vein, Randy Orton has no intentions of making his return after officially retiring from in-ring competition.

Anyway, with John Cena’s retirement tour looming, fans are clamoring for his final showdown with Randy Orton. Recently, a former WWE host suggested a major WrestleMania match involving the duo.

At present, Randy Orton is embroiled in a rivalry with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Orton is seeking retribution for being wrongly declared the loser of the King of the Ring match against the Ring General in Saudi Arabia.

The rematch is slated to take place at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Bash in Berlin, on August 31st. It will be interesting to see if the Viper dethrones Gunther and claims the World Championship for the 15th time in his career.

