Randy Orton Reveals Why WWE Is Better Under Triple H Instead of Vince McMahon; Says This

WWE superstar Randy Orton has never shied away from thanking Vince McMahon for giving him a lifetime opportunity in WWE. Even when Vince McMahon was accused in the sexual trafficking case, Orton didn’t speak ill of McMahon and instead only backed the former WWE boss.

However, there were certain aspects of Vince McMahon’s work that even Orton abhorred. The 46-year-old former WWE Champion said in a recent interview that under Vince McMahon, the schedule was extremely tight, to the extent that the wrestlers didn’t even get time to spend their birthdays with their families. But, he revealed that such is not the case today with McMahon’s son-in-law, and current WWE CCO Triple H.



What did Randy Orton say?

While speaking to journalist Bill Apter recently at the St. Louis Hall of Fame induction of his father, Bob Orton, Randy spilled the beans on how the current WWE regime is different from Vince McMahon’s era.

He said that even though Vince McMahon gave him an opportunity, it was nice to work under Triple H because he now gets time to spend with his family. “It's nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, home for Thanksgiving, and home for Christmas,” he said.

Orton remarked that Vince McMahon didn’t care if a wrestler had family or personal life events. All he wanted was the wrestler’s presence in all of the shows. Randy goes, “He doesn't care if you have kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going, and I pleaded with him like, man, I gotta not do as many shows [and] maybe do half the tour and be able to recover, and he just looked at me and was like, 'I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother nature gets us all.”

Orton praises regime under Triple H

The Viper noted that he was tired to death working under the strict schedule of Vince McMahon, and it came down to a point where he felt that he just couldn’t do it anymore. But now, he feels elated working under Triple H, as it’s a new and different era.

“It's nice having his son-in-law, Triple H, running the game,” Orton said. He said that the current WWE regime is good and this new era of WWE is good for the wrestlers. He also said that the new regime under Triple H cares for talent and makes sure that if the talent is good and he needs breaks, he gets it most of the time.

