Randy Orton Showers Cody Rhodes With Praise For Having ‘The Balls’ To Quit WWE in 2016

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 at a stage when he could have thrived if he continued. But Rhodes walked away, embittered and frustrated. He had quit the company where his father worked all his life. And that, according to Randy Orton was a courageous move.

In a recent conversation with Rhodes on his podcast, ‘What do you wanna talk about’, Orton acknowledged that walking away from WWE by Cody Rhodes was indeed a gutsy move, and he couldn’t have done that.

"I'm so proud of you, dude. Legitimately so proud of you. When you left, the balls it took for you to leave and then, like, start from scratch kind of, but not. I mean, that's not the right way to say it, because you were Cody f*****g Rhodes, but to do what you did, I could never have done what you did, never, never. So, when I say I'm proud of you, like I legitimately mean it,” Wrestling Inc quoted Orton.

Cody Rhodes made his first WWE television debut in 2007, first teaming up with Hardcore Holly. He was assigned under Randy Orton working under The Legacy group with Ted DiBiase. In 2011, Cody became the Intercontinental Champion. He also got to appear in a match with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 27, and all was going fine for Cody until he landed up with the Stardust gimmick.

With face paint and strange mannerisms, Rhodes completely fell out with this character, and the two years from 2014-2016 were immensely difficult for him. By 2016, he was so frustrated with his talent that he decided to quit.

He requested the company to release him, and before he was even officially released, Rhodes announced his departure on social media. And that was the end of it. The next two years went exploring himself, wrestling in independent promotions, and by 2019, Rhodes was on another level.

He formed All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with Tony Khan and was the Vice President of the product, signing a contract for five years. However, he fell out with Khan in 2022, and that paved the way for him to be back in WWE.

Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, winning his first bout against Seth Rollins. And then for the next two years, he went on to win two Royal Rumble events and headline two WrestleManias. Today, he is the biggest superstar of WWE and the face of the company. Leaving WWE eight years ago might have been a big gamble for Rhodes, but it has certainly paid for him.

