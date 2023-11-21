Randy Orton's WWE return has Jey Uso shook: Unexpected twist await on Survivor Series: WarGames?

Today marked the final episode of Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series WarGames, and Cody Rhodes unveiled the last member of his team. His former partner and 14-time WWE champion, Randy Orton, will make a return to the ring after an absence of almost 1.5 years.

As Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's name, the camera panned to the face of Jey Uso, who appeared visibly nervous and displeased with the news of the Apex Predator joining their team, given their history.

In their previous encounter, Orton faced the Usos in a tag team unifying match alongside his partner, Riddle. Despite their efforts, the Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) emerged victorious over The Viper and Riddle, launching a subsequent attack on both competitors.

The Apex Predator, previously announced as injured, is set to make a comeback after a hiatus of one and a half years. Jey Uso was the one responsible for Orton's injury, keeping him away from the business for an extended period. As Randy Orton is known for not forgetting his enemies, the anticipation for a confrontation is palpable.

This weekend, WWE will host its final event of the year, and with Randy Orton joining the main event, multiple twists are expected to unfold at the end.

Two possible endings of Survivor Series 2023

WWE is gearing up to host its 37th edition of the Survivor Series event this weekend. The card features five matches, including two title matches and two WarGames matches (one for men and one for women).

The men's WarGames match is set between Team Randy Orton and Team Drew McIntyre. The event holds three possible endings that will shape new angles and rivalries for the future.

1. Randy Orton takes his revenge

Jey Uso, alongside his twin brother, faced Randy Orton and his tag team partner, Riddle, in a match to unify the WWE tag team championships.

The Usos dominated, unifying the titles, and launched a vicious attack on the Apex Predator and Riddle, resulting in Orton's injury and a 1.5-year absence. Known for his attacks out of nowhere, Orton, also named 'The Viper,' might betray Jey Uso by striking at the end.

2. Jey Uso's betrayal

During his active heel run alongside his cousin Roman Reigns, Jey Uso played a crucial role in aiding Roman Reigns.

He was the first member to join forces with the tribal chief, messing with almost everyone on the roster to support his cousin, including an attack on Randy Orton that led to injury. Jey Uso may choose to strike first against Team Randy Orton, potentially fueled by his growing bond with Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day.

