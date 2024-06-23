Ranking All WWE Main Roster 2024 Pay-Per-Views So Far

2024 has been a fruitful year for WWE from a business perspective, starting a new era with the visionary Triple H. With some new stars, Hunter is delivering mind-boggling pay-per-views and weekly shows. WWE struck a new record-breaking deal with Netflix, and The Rock returned earlier this year for a steady run over a few months.

We are almost halfway through the year, and WWE has already hosted six pay-per-views thus far, including the big ones: Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. Through this article, we will rank all the main roster pay-per-views this year from worst to best based on quality and storytelling.

6. King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view , crowned the respective king and queen of WWE this year. Gunther and Nia Jax attained the thrones, beating Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria in the final.

Aside from the final two bouts, the rest of the pay-per-view was ordinary. The match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch was decent. Gunther unveiled his ruthlessness against Randy Orton, while the main event featuring Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes was the match of the night.

5. Elimination Chamber 2024

Featuring five matches, Perth, Australia hosted the Elimination Chamber this year. Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship in her home country against Nia Jax. The main event match didn't live up to the hype due to Nia.

With women's and men's Elimination Chamber matches lasting over half an hour, they outshone other matches. Big names like Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Gunther skipped the event.

4. BackLash 2024

Taking into account that BackLash was the first premium live event after WrestleMania 40, the anticipation was high. In his maiden title defense, Cody Rhodes gave a stellar performance against AJ Styles.

The opening Street Fight Match between the New Bloodline and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was another noteworthy match of that night with some risky spots. However, the rest of the three matches were lackluster. The electrifying French crowd played a key part in making it a great show.

3. Clash at the Castle 2024

The hometown hero Drew McIntyre faced the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in Clash at the Castle's main event. The Scottish almost defied the odds until CM Punk spoiled his party. Nevertheless, it was one of the best matches in McIntyre's career.

On the other hand, the opening 'I Quit' match saw AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes recreating their chemistry from BackLash. The other three matches of the event were relatively good, placing the PPV among the top three best premium live events this year.

2. Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 was the first pay-per-view of the year, and each match of the show was high-quality, beginning the year with a big promise. Cody Rhodes' second Royal Rumble win marked the continuation of his dream of finishing the story.

On the contrary, Bayley picked up the victory in a remarkable Women's Royal Rumble match that lasted over an hour. Roman Reigns asserted his dominance beating three other challengers, while Logan Paul produced a banger against Kevin Owens.

1. WrestleMania 40

The Grandest pay-per-view of this year turned out to be one of the most successful events in WWE history. Each night of WrestleMania 40 had seven matches. The captivating storytelling involving Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins was impeccable.

Apart from the main event matches, the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship matches were highlights of the event alongside Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in.

