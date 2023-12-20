Ranking top 5 best WWE returns of 2023: Do you agree with the list?

It's almost time and the year 2023 is about to end, year 2023 is undoubtedly the best year for WWE. we have witnessed multiple shocking moments this year, including Seth Rollins becoming WWE Heavyweight champion, the final chapter of The Bloodline, and the rise of The Judgement Day.

One of the highlights this year was the unexpected returns from The Rock to CM Punk returning to WWE in the same year.

In this article, we will look at WWE’s best returns of the year 2023. From The Rock’s surprise appearance at Blue Brand to CM Punk’s unexpected return to WWE almost after a decade.

Best WWE returns of the year 2023

5. Randy Orton: The Viper, Randy Orton was out of WWE in early 2022, due to a back injury. He made his much-awaited return back in WWE at Survivor Series WarGames. As the fifth member of team Cody Rhodes.

4. Cody Rhodes: The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 38, as the surprise opponent to Seth Rollins, both Rollins and Rhodes delivered a five-star classic trilogy rivalry.

Cody Rhodes was quickly over between fans as the American Nightmare, the tables were turned when Rhodes tore his Pac and was forced to stay away from the ring for almost 8 months.

But he competed against Rollins with torn Pac in a Hell in a Cell match. Which was later rated a 5-star classic by professional wrestling critics.

Later near the Royal Rumble 2023, WWE started hinting at American Nightmare’s return and announced he would enter the Royal Rumble 2023 traditional matchup.

Cody Rhodes made his return back in WWE, after injury at Royal Rumble 2023. And Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2023 match.

3. John Cena: Former WWE 16-time champion John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved WWE superstars of all time. For some years John Cena has been performing in WWE occasionally and focusing on his Hollywood career.

Cena made his return to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 39 and started a feud with WWE United States Champion at that time Austin Theory.

John Cena was booked to face Austin Thoery at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship. Cena lost his major match against Thoery and then didn't appear on WWE programming.



Cena made his return back at WWE in September and announced he would compete every week for some time.

Cena even appeared at an Indian Live Event (Superstar Spectcale) then Cena started his rivalry with Bloodline and headlined Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view alongside Megastar LA Knight as his tag team partner against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso).

Mr Hustle Loyalty Respect, John Cena feuded with Solo Sikoa and was booked to face him at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view.

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena in a very dominating fashion. Solo Sikoa vs John Cena was the last match of John Cena in 2023.

2. The Rock: The Brahma Bull, The Rock is one of the biggest global stars WWE produced. He is known all around the world, the former champion was rumored to compete in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Which was later canceled for unknown reasons and Cody Rhodes stepped in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Brahma Bull, shocked the world when he surprisingly appeared on Blue Brand’s September 15th edition.

The Rock got involved in a segment with Autin Thoery and Rock Bottomed him between the ring.

1. CM Punk: The Best in the World, CM Punk made his much-awaited return back in WWE, almost after a decade at the last pay-per-view event of WWE 2023. Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

CM Punk’s return shocked the world of professional wrestling and he was referred to as the best-kept secret of the WWE

