Ranking Top Five Buzzer Beating Finishes in UFC History

Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, and others have produced some of the latest finishes in UFC history. While knockouts and submissions are always exciting for fans, it adds an extra layer when the finish comes in the last seconds of a fight.

Late finishes often change the outcome of a fight, as Leon Eedwards’ head kick against Kamaru Usman shows. In this listicle, we rank the top-five buzzer-beating finishes in UFC history. Read more below.

Buzzer-beating finishes in UFC history:

#1. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Justin Gathje and Max Holloway clashed for the BMF title at UFC 300. It was a stellar match-up considering both fighters are exceptional strikers. Gaethje was given the edge by many as the consensus was that ‘The Highlight’ possessed more power.

Holloway, however, fought a near-perfect fight. Barring suffering a split-second knockdown, he put on a clinic. Holloway urged Gaethje to meet at the center of the cage and trade for the last 10 seconds despite coasting to the win. He produced a stunning last-second knockout in the most ‘BMF’ manner to be crowned the new holder of the belt.

#2. Yair Rodriguez vs. The Korean Zombie

Yair Rodriguez took on ‘The Korean Zombie’, Chan Sung Jung in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in 2018. Both fighters are spectacular strikers with Zombie being the better boxer and Rodriguez having an unpredictable kicking game.

They entertained fans throughout the course of the five rounds. Rodriguez stunned fans as he came up with a last-second knockout finish via an upward elbow. It took fans and commentators a while to fathom what went down inside the octagon.

#3. Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

Leon Edwards challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278. Usman was a dominant champion and on a 15-fight win streak, one less than the UFC record held by Anderson Silva.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had also won the first showdown between the duo, hence, the odds were stacked in his favor. While Usman dominated the majority of the fight, Leon Edwards launched a head kick finish in the last minute of the fight. He became the first fighter to defeat Kamaru Usman in the UFC.

#4. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Paul Craig

Paul Craig took on Magomed Ankalaev at a UFC London event back in 2018. Ankalaev was touted as one of the best up-and-comers in the light heavyweight division. The Russian could fight both on the feet and on the ground.

He was cruising to a win against Craig in his UFC debut. ‘Bearjew’, however, stunned Ankalaev in the last seconds of the fight, catching the Russian with a hail-mary submission attempt. Craig handed Ankalaev his first and only career loss to date.

#5. Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao

Cody Garbrandt in his prime was one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC. He possessed fast hands with devastating knockout power. Garbrandt, however, was on a three-fight losing skid when he fought Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

Garbrandt showed he still possessed the speed and power during the fight. He was backed up to the cage by Assuncao at the end of the second round but threw an overhand right that floored his opponent. Assuncao was out cold and the finish earned Garbrandt his first win in four fights.

BJ Penn’s finish against Sean Sherk, and Peter Sobotta are among the honorable mentions in the above list.