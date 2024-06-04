Rapper Cam’ron Disses Anthony Edwards For Wearing Luka Doncic Jersey After Being Called Out in Adidas Commercial

Rapper Cam'ron recently unleashed a scathing response to Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star, Anthony Edwards, after the Adidas commercial controversy.

The heated exchange originated from the sportswear brand's advertisement for Edwards' new Adidas AE 1 shoe, in which he confronted past criticisms, including those from Cam'ron.

The commercial prompted the rapper to fire back with a nearly four-minute freestyle, denouncing both Edwards and Adidas. And to make the shots hit even harder, the Cam’ron was wearing a Luka Doncic jersey throughout the diss.

Notably, the diss track drew significant attention and it has gone viral ever since it first surfaced online. Other than the basketball community going head over heels for the diss, the track has gotten the music community grooving, including recognition from Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan.

FYI, Cam'ron has been known for his influential career in hip-hop dating back to the early 1990s and has become a prominent figure in both music and sports. Additionally, the 48-year-old rapper, also recognized as "Killa Cam," ventured into sports media with the launch of "It Is What It Is," a sports news show co-hosted with Treasure Wilson and fellow rapper Mase.

How old is Anthony Edwards-Cam'ron beef?

Anthony Edwards' rise to stardom in the NBA has garnered attention and acclaim, but it hasn't been without its share of controversy.

Following a defeat in the Western Conference Finals, a celebratory Adidas ad campaign featuring Edwards appeared to take subtle jabs at rapper Cam'ron and former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, leading to tensions between the parties.

This perceived slight did not sit well with Cam'ron, who responded in kind with a profanity-laced freestyle diss track aimed at Edwards, highlighting the escalating feud between the Timberwolves star and the rap icon.

The roots of this brewing feud trace back to Cam'ron expressing doubts about Edwards' ability to carry the league, sparking a war of words that has now spilled over into public view.

Cam'ron's response not only targeted Edwards but also took aim at Adidas, insinuating issues with the brand's products and pointing to past incidents of catastrophic injuries suffered by athletes wearing their gear.

As the verbal sparring continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Edwards will choose to address the situation. And with the feud potentially escalating further as both sides exchange fiery rhetoric and barbs on social media and through their respective platforms.

