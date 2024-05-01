Rapper Toosii Calls Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte 'NFL Scammer' in Twitch Live Stream

What began as a casual gaming livestream quickly devolved into a verbal firestorm as rapper Toosii unleashed a torrent of explosive accusations and expletives against New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte over the player's alleged involvement in an illegal sports betting scandal.

Explosive Allegations of Kayshon Boutte on Full Display

The incident unfolded during New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner’s Twitch livestream, where he invited both Boutte and Toosii as guests while he played the newly released 2K24 basketball video game. According to multiple sources, tensions reached a boiling point after Gardner's team lost a multiplayer match, prompting the rapper to direct a profanity-laced tirade at the Patriots wideout.

"B***h, you bout to go to jail; f**k are you talking about. You a scammer," Toosii ranted, his voice dripping with venom. "How the f**k did you get into NFL scammer. N***a tried to bet on himself! Sorry ass n***a, I bet you bet all unders cause you sorry as f**k," he further said.

Toosii's blistering verbal assault appeared to be a direct reference to the ongoing investigation into allegations that Boutte illegally placed bets on games while playing college football at LSU.

In a bombshell report published by The Athletic in January, the outlet stated, "Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has been issued an arrest warrant in an online gambling investigation. He is alleged to have placed 8,900 wagers while underage, including at least six on LSU football games."

No end to Toosii’s provocation

As the situation rapidly escalated, Boutte attempted to defuse the volatile confrontation, responding calmly, "Bro you sitting here speaking on a conversation you know nothing about. I don't owe nobody no."

However, the rapper remained unmoved, his rage undiminished as he fired back with renewed intensity, "You're lucky they let you put a jersey on; go play with somebody else."

Ultimately, both Toosii and Boutte exited the live stream, leaving a wake of stunned viewers and a stark reminder of the intense scrutiny and controversy surrounding the Patriots rookie amid his legal troubles.

