Rare video shows John Cena rapping on his WWE theme with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena and former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal are among the biggest names in the world of sports and entertainment. Both are known for their humor and funny attitudes, and there have been numerous occasions where these two were caught doing funny stuff that went viral and are now some of the most used viral memes. This includes the famous You Can't See Me meme of John Cena and the sleep meme of Shaquille O'Neal. Recently, a rare video of John Cena and Shaquille is going viral.

John Cena is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers in the industry. In his early days in WWE, he was not initially considered a good fit for the roster as his in-ring character was not connecting well with the audience, and he was on the verge of being released by the company. However, during a live event, he was freestyling in the bus for his fellow superstars, and Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of chairman Vince McMahon, saw him. She pitched a new character for him, which eventually worked, and he evolved into Mr. Never Give Up. In 2005, he got his famous in-ring music, which is one of the most loved theme songs ever.

John Cena and Shaquille O, Neal Sings His Theme Songs

Recently, a video went viral on social media featuring WWE champion John Cena alongside Shaquille O'Neal rapping his theme song. Fans on Twitter and other social media platforms are going crazy over the video, enjoying the funny chemistry between the two. The clip is from the popular show Carpool Karaoke: The Series, where John Cena is in the driver's seat, Shaquille is in the passenger seat, and John Cena is singing his theme song. Shaquille joins him, adding his own funny steps to the lyrics.

John Cena also shared a snippet of the episode and quoted, “One large man. One much larger man. Sweet, sweet music.” The snippet also shows two legends enjoying music and sharing laughs while playing basketball, and showing their strengths.

Also read: When Michael Jordan narrowly escaped clash with WWE Hall of Famer