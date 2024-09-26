Rashad McCants Labels Jimmy Butler as ‘Overrated’ After Disappearing in 2023 NBA Finals

“You can’t praise someone for being that guy, and then wonder where that guy went when it matters,” McCants remarked.

The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals 4-1, with Butler averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Since joining the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 NBA season, Butler has completed five seasons with the team, playing a key role in their success, including two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat remains uncertain, as no contract extension talks have occurred yet. Although Butler has shown some interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets, reports indicate a deal with the Heat is unlikely.

Adding to Butler’s challenges, former NBA shooting guard Rashad McCants criticized his performance against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. During an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast, McCants called Butler “overrated,” particularly for his underwhelming play in the finals.

