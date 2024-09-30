Rashee Rice Possibly Suffers ACL Tear After Collision With Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Concerned

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was on track for a breakout second season. After leading the Chiefs as a rookie last year with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, Rice grabbed 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games this season.

As the Chiefs prepared to face their rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 4, Rice aimed for another strong performance to build on his early success. However, he finished the day without any stats, leaving the game early in the first quarter due to injury. Despite his absence, the Chiefs defeated the Chargers 17-10.

In the first quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes accidentally hit Rice's knee while attempting a tackle, and Rice was carted off the field. He was ruled out quickly due to the injury. Later, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared an important update, tweeting.

"Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game vs the Chargers, per sources. There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his disappointment for Rice but remained hopeful for a positive outcome.

Rashee Rice had a strong start to the 2024 NFL season, leading the team with 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just three games, ranking him third in the league for catches and fourth in receiving yards.

A potential ACL tear that occurred during a collision with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers now puts his season in jeopardy. The severity of the injury will be confirmed through an MRI, but early reports indicate it could end his season.

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 this season after securing a hard-fought 17-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes demonstrated resilience by leading a comeback despite early setbacks, including a key injury to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Travis Kelce shined, catching seven passes for 89 yards and becoming the franchise's all-time leading receiver. The Chiefs' defense played a critical role, shutting down the Chargers' offense during key moments. Kansas City has now extended its winning streak to six games against the Chargers and 11 consecutive road wins against them.

The upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on October 7, 2024, is set to be an exciting contest. The Chiefs (4-0) aim to maintain their undefeated streak against a Saints team (2-2) looking to rebound. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field. The Chiefs enter as 5.5-point favorites, backed by their potent offense, which averages 23.0 points per game, ranking 13th in the league, and 328.3 total yards per game, placing them 14th overall.

Meanwhile, the Saints feature a strong defense, allowing only 17.5 points per game, ranking seventh in the league, although they've given up an average of 330.3 yards per game, putting them 18th. Their defensive strength will be key in attempting to contain the Chiefs' dynamic playmakers.

