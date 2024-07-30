Ravens’ Derrick Henry Reacts to USA Rugby Star Ilona Maher’s Viral Stiff Arm in 2024 Paris Olympics

Derrick Henry has reacted to United States rugby star IIona Maher's stiff arm in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the video has been going viral. The rugby union player has proved to be one of the breakout players in the ongoing Olympics held in the City of Lights.

Meanwhile, her stunning efforts have grabbed the attention of the Baltimore Ravens' star, who is completely impressed by her performances against Japan and Brazil. Here is how the American football player has reacted.

Derrick Henry reacts to USA rugby star Ilona Maher’s viral stiff arm in 2024 Paris Olympics

In a video, which was reposted by IIona Maher on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Derrick Henry could be saying, “Get off me!” The American running back went on, full of appreciation for her. “She got it. Mindset. Running strong and hard, not trying to go down. Get into the end zone by any means.”

The 30-year-old further said, “Make me want to get out there, too.” It shows how impressed the Ravens' RB has been with her performance recently at the Summer Games. IIona has become one of the biggest stars of the Olympic women’s rugby sevens competition.

Her tough running style has led her nation to earn a spot on Tuesday against New Zealand in the semifinal. Maher might also lead the United States to its first Olympic rugby medal after the sport was added back to the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, the Ravens' star is well known in his career for his tough running style. He has had multiple unforgettable stiff arms of his own during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Maybe that's why the American footballer couldn't resist but pour some kind words and praise for the rising rugby star.

Derrick Henry speaks on playing with Lamar Jackson

Derrick Henry is all set to play with Lamar Jackson in the upcoming National Football League campaign, which is around the corner. The player, as reported by NFL.com, was very excited to play with Jackson, who is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks.

Henry is looking forward to joining the 27-year-old, as it will be “fun, for sure.” The player this year agreed to a two-year contract that would reportedly pay him $16 million and is worth up to $20 million. According to Adam Schefter, Henry is guaranteed $9 million in the first year of the deal.

The player kicked off his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and went on to spend eight seasons with the franchise. The player proved to be a star player on offense.

Henry sealed a deal with the franchise in 2020, which was worth a four-year, $50 million deal. Last year, the player led the team single-handedly, playing all 17 games and ranking second in the NFL. In addition to that, he made 28 catches for 214 yards.

Following his stunning performance, Derrick claimed his fourth career Pro Bowl selection. It is to be seen how he continues to grab attention in the upcoming NFL season.

