Ravens star Lamar Jackson has officially entered the worldwide discussion between flag football players and NFL players over who should represent the United States of America in the 2028 LA Olympics.

Flag football has been confirmed as a new Olympic event, with its debut set for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Many NFL players have indicated a desire to represent their country in this sport. This was publicly criticized by the original flag football players.

Lamar Jackson, who is now the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and is preparing for the season opener against the defending champion, Kansas City, on September 6th, joins the argument with his tweet. Lamar took X to express his feelings.

The flag football versus NFL argument erupted after United States flag football player Darrell Douchette expressed indignation that original football players should be given chances in the event instead of NFL players. His statements came after the NFL published a video of quarterback Jalen Hurts lighting up the Coliseum with a burning football.

Darrell also told TMZ that he is a better flag football player than Kansas City's standout quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and that she should lead the national team instead. In an interview with TMZ, he stated that he had a higher IQ than Mahomes. Mahomes responded with a GIF on his X account , asking why he was dragged in between.

Even NFL legend Peyton Manning wants to represent his country on this prestigious platform, but as a coach. During a visit to "The Pat McAfee Show" a few months ago, the Hall of Fame quarterback offered to coach the United States flag football team for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Manning stated, "You hear about NFL players pushing to be on that team; it's good to think of Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill. But I want to be a coach for that group.” Surprisingly, he also selected Lamar Jackson for the roster if he coached the team. Manning also joked that he is unlikely to receive the position due to his 0-2 record as an honorary coach in the NFL Pro Bowl's flag football game.

While Lamar and Patrick Mahomes are not the only players interested in representing their country in the tournament, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is as well. A few days ago, during his appearance on the Pardon My Take Podcast, he stated that he truly wanted to play football in the upcoming Olympics.

However, we still have four years until that event, and nothing has been verified yet. We don't know if NFL players will be permitted to compete in the tournament or if just OG flag football players will. What we do know is that the Powerpack NFL season will begin on September 6th, with the defending champs taking on the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.