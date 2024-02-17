Ravichandran Ashwin Pulls Out of Third Test Due to Family Medical Emergency

The ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowed out of the third Test between India and England, currently underway in Rajkot. As per the statement issued by BCCI, the reason behind Ashwin’s withdrawal from the match is said to be a family medical emergency.

Statement issued by BCCI

BCCI issued a statement, making everyone aware of the new development in the India vs England Test series. The board, in its statement, reiterated that it offers its full support to the cricketer in this challenging time and requested media and fans to respect the player’s privacy

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,”

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” it further added.

India’s position after Ashwin’s withdrawal

Ashwin’s absence from the Test can leave Team India in a challenging position, leaving them with just 10 players and 2 spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. As per the rules, substitutes are only allowed for players who back out due to concussion or COVID-19. Hence, in this case, India will have to play with 10 players only.

Team India posted a target of 446 runs for the visitors after they were all out on Day 2, but are already struggling with its bowling as they managed to pick only 2 wickets by the end of Day 2. England managed to put 207/2 on the board, thanks to Ben Duckett’s stunning knock of 133* off just 118 balls, with 21 fours and 2 sixes. Hence, batting-wise, England is already in a good position, causing challenges for the Indian bowling unit. And now, Ashwin’s absence will only add to these challenges.

Ashwin’s 500th Test wicket

The announcement of Ashwin’s withdrawal came only hours after he picked up his 500th Test wicket, after dismissing Zack Crawley, becoming only the second Indian and overall the ninth bowler, to achieve the feat. He also became the second fastest bowler, both in terms of matches played and balls bowled, to achieve the historic landmark. He only took 25715 balls and 98 matches to enter the elite club. However, the Indian spin wizard Anil Kumble remains the leading wicket-taker for India and the first Indian to achieve this historic milestone.

