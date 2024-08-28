NFL star Travis Kelce fanned a rumor with a spicy hint about a special guest on the upcoming season premiere of the New Heights podcast.

Fans speculated that pop sensation Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, might make her long-awaited debut on the show.

Travis Kelce Teases Taylor Swift Appearance on New Heights

The excitement began when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, both NFL players, shared a teaser clip for the third season of their popular podcast, New Heights.

The official podcast account on X (formerly Twitter) announced, "Season 3 premieres TOMORROW and we've got an absolute banger of an episode to kick it off."

Hours later, the account amplified the anticipation with a follow-up post: "Forgot to mention ... it's a GUEST episode tomorrow."

This teasing message made fans go into a rabbit hole of speculation, with many convinced that Taylor Swift would be the mystery guest.

The announcement sparked immediate reactions from eager fans. "You have my attention," one follower said.

Another confidently added, "It's gonna be TAYLOR," while a third chimed in with "Swift in the house."

However, not all fans were convinced that Swift would be the guest. Some eagle-eyed observers noticed Travis wearing a Happy Gilmore cap in the teaser video, leading to alternative theories.

"It's Adam Sandler guys," one fan suggested, while another commented, "I lost my hopes with Taylor, so I'll guess Adam Sandler."

The possibility of Taylor Swift appearing on New Heights has been a topic of interest since she began dating Travis Kelce last summer.

The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight, with Swift frequently attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce.

Despite the intense public interest, Swift has yet to make an appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast.

Her potential debut would undoubtedly be a major event for both the show and its fanbase.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Sign Massive Deal Worth More than $100 Million

Travis and Jason Kelce launched New Heights in 2022, and it has since become a runaway success.

The podcast, named after the brothers' hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, offers fans an inside look at the NFL and the Kelce brothers' lives both on and off the field.

The show's popularity has led to a massive deal with Amazon.

The Kelce brothers recently signed a $100 million contract with the tech giant, which will see Amazon-owned Wondery gain exclusive ad sales and distribution rights to the podcast.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights," the Kelces said in a statement.

He adds, "We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights."

As fans eagerly waited for confirmation of the mystery guest, it was worth noting Travis Kelce's rapidly growing connection with Hollywood.

Travis is set to star alongside Adam Sandler in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2.

Reports suggest that Kelce and Sandler have developed a close working relationship, with the NFL star reportedly speaking to the comedy legend on a weekly basis about their movie project.

Kelce has even described Sandler as his "idol," indicating a strong admiration for the actor.

Adam Sandler on Travis Kelce’s New Heights Podcast

Finally, it was revealed that Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler was the highly-anticipated special guest on the New Heights season three.

The Kelce brothers seemed thrilled when Sandler joined the call, despite some initial technical issues.

During the episode, Jason and Travis discussed Sandler's best movies and which of his characters they would most like to be, showcasing their admiration for the actor.

When Sandler finally connected, all three participants could be heard enthusiastically shouting "YESSSS" in celebration.

While Taylor Swift fans may be disappointed that she wasn't the mystery guest this time, the appearance of Adam Sandler on New Heights is undoubtedly a big moment for the podcast.

It demonstrates the show's growing influence and the Kelce brothers' expanding connections in the entertainment world.

As for Taylor Swift, her potential appearance on New Heights remains an intriguing possibility for the future.

With Travis Kelce's star continuing to rise both on and off the football field, it seems only a matter of time before these two worlds collide on the podcast.