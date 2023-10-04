RAW or SmackDown? WWE have reportedly finalized what brand Jade Cargill will set on

According to PW Insider, WWE has decided which brand newly signed women superstar Jade Cargill will make her awaited debut. She also dropped a hint about where she is planning to go. Cargill made her debut in 2020 at AEW.

She became the AEW TBS Champion. She is the longest-reigning champion of AEW. Her combined reign was 508 days. She also had 60 matches undefeated streak. On September 13, she lost her title. It was also her last day in contact at Khan's company.

ALSO READ: WWE Legend and former champion Edge makes his debut at AEW WrestleDream as Adam Copeland

Which brand will Jade Cargill join, Raw or SmackDown

Recently Cargill grabbed eyeballs at her during the episode of Monday Night Raw.

She tweeted on Twitter. “ so, fans…Who should be my first victim?#WWERaw” In this particular, tweet. She asked her fans, pointing at the roaster of Monday Night Raw, who should be her first victim. She pointed out her arrival at the Red Brand around the future.

PW Insider recently reported. WWE is considering sending Cargill on the Red Brand. Raw needs more star power, As compared to NXT and SmackDown right now. If the former TBH Champion makes her debut on the red brand. She will have plenty of options to feud with, The most requested one would be the raw women champion Rhea “Mami” Ripley.

Currently, Ripley is at the prime of her game, and with that said, mega pay-per-view is set for her home country of Australia. And for that, she needs a legit competition to compete. other than Mami there are more talents like Raquel, Nia Jax, etc.

Cargill can be one of the biggest superstars. She is the first talent to sign after WWE came under the umbrella of TKO. Fans will finally see fantasy matches come true many fans also speculated about her matchup with former WWE Raw Women champion The EST. Bianca Belair.

ALSO READ: 'I felt something powerful': When former UFC and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar met legendary Muhammad Ali