R&B Star Makes Extraordinary Claim About LeBron James Scoring 100 Points in Michael Jordan Era

We have our first LeBron James-Michael Jordan reunion following the glory of the Paris Olympics. And none other than Stephen A. Smith, the avowed MJ enthusiast, who thoroughly dissects the GOAT controversy. This time, the 56-year-old NBA analyst found it challenging to refute the smooth arguments of R&B singer Tank, who was batting for King James of the Los Angeles Lakers. and finally throw a bold assertion.

During the heated debate in the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith, Dr. Durrell "Tank" Babbs Sr. made an outrageous claim that infuriated Stephen A. ‘LeBron James should be sent back in time and given the mindset of those who lived there’, Tank stated. ‘It's going to be a 100 for him.’ However, the singer had to introduce his "monsters" analogy before getting to this point.

Naturally, it all began when Smith first resisted acknowledging LeBron James as the greatest of all time, arguing that "even at his best, he wasn't the greatness of Michael Jordan." The singer then unleashes a torrent of criticism on everyone. Tank continued with a novel argument, stating that he thought Michael Jackson was the greatest artist of all time and ahead of his time.

Tank added, “When Michael Jordan came around, (he) was the only Michael Jordan. He was the only man, the only human capable of what he was doing. We can go down the list of people like that, from Floyd Mayweather to Roy Jones to Tiger Woods. They were so far ahead in their space, but what happened is as they are the blueprint… Everyone started learning from that blueprint and everyone started evolving from that blueprint so as Michael Jordan was a monster among men, LeBron James is a monster among monsters.”

Stephen A. Smith continued to argue that Bron was compared to someone while MJ wasn't, so even that didn't convince him. Tank also didn't hold back. To support his second point, he continued by enumerating the "monsters" of the present generation.

Tank retorted, "He (MJ) was that much better than those people in that generation he was the first he is the blueprint but now you have Steph you have KD, you have James Harden," and proceeded to list the monsters of the generation in response to Smith's claim that "With Michael Jordan, there was no debate." Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokić were among the players on the list.

