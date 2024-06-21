Real Identities Of Wyatt Sicks Members Revealed After Out Of Costume Pic Goes Viral Following WWE RAW Debut

Wyatt Sicks shocked the WWE system in the final five minutes of Monday Night RAW this week, creating chaos backstage. All five members of the faction, including Uncle Howdy, were covering their faces by putting on masks. Now, a recent fan picture of the members without costumes has surfaced online and is going viral.

Based on the physical appearances of the Wyatt Sicks members, wrestling fans tried guessing each wrestler from the faction. And the recent viral photo confirmed that the earlier guesses were right.

Wyatt Sicks members were spotted at a restaurant

It is believed the picture might have been clicked after the RAW episode on June 17, 2024. In the picture, Wyatt Sicks members Joe Gracy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Bo Dallas, and Dexter Lumis can be seen posing with a fan.

It was snapped at Whataburger, where Wyatt Sicks members ate following the episode of Red Brand this week.

The most attention-grabbing part of this viral photo is the lengthy beards. All four men of the faction, Joe, Erick, Bo, and Dexter, are sporting long beards, similar to how Wyatt Family members did when they debuted in WWE. Taking into account that Wyatt Sicks is named after Bray Wyatt, we might see the members of stable rocking long beards.

On the other hand, Nikki Cross has the same look. Only her mask would make a difference in her character.

The characters played by each wrestler of Wyatt Sicks

Uncle Howdy is the leader of the group. He already made his debut with Bray Wyatt in 2022. The former NXT Champion Bo Dallas plays Uncle Howdy's character. He can be seen on the second left of this fan photo.

After becoming almost a superhero, Nikki Cross unleashed her inner demon by joining Wyatt Sicks. She was the first character to be introduced by the faction during the closing segment of RAW last week. Playing Sister Abigail, Nikki looks ideal for the role.

Sporting a mask of the pig, Joe Gracy is playing one of the popular Firefly House characters, Huscus The Pig. He is standing in the middle of this picture and looks strikingly different from his NXT days, with a long beard.

The former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan, is Ramblin Rabbit. Keeping a similar-length beard from Wyatt Family days, he appears unchanged. And lastly, Dexter Lumis is Mercy The Buzzard.