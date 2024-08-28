Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Reveals How Tom Brady and Jay Z Inspired Him in His Soccer Career

Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, often known as Vinícius Jr., has said that NFL star Tom Brady is an inspiration to him. In an interview with CNN, the Brazilian athlete stated that he enjoys knowing about the tales of other famous individuals such as Tom Brady and Jay Z because it helps him improve as a player.

Speaking exclusively to CNN, the young football sensation discussed how his relationships with Jay-Z and NFL "GOAT" Tom Brady provided him with insight into how they achieved in their careers, as well as advice on how he might do the same.

The interview was taking place inside the footballer's home when a CNN reporter noticed Tom Brady's Patriots jersey framed and hanging on the wall, and he inquired as to why he had Brady's jersey.

Vinicius stated: "Tom Brady is best in his sport; he is best in the NFL; he always followed football [soccer], he even has a team in England, and me being a Brazilian, and his former wife is also Brazilian, so he always had a connection and great affection for me, and that is very cool for me."

Vinicius also stated that he is a huge admirer of Tom Brady and started watching the NFL because of him. He stated, "And I always say I am a huge fan of Tom Brady. He undoubtedly thinks I'm irritating for saying I just began watching American football because of him."

During the conversation, the 24-year-old player also discussed his off-field ties. He stated, "I am so young and have done so much in football, but nothing compares to the relationships I have off the pitch. I adore meeting renowned individuals that he had only seen on television previously."



Vinicius went on to say that seeing these folks is really important to him because it allows him to see the other side of the sport. He thinks it is very essential for him to meet prominent individuals since everyone has a narrative and he learns a lot from their hardships, which inspires him.

The Brazilian player also spoke about his friendship with rapper Jay-Z and his wife, music diva Beyoncé. He claimed that Jay-Z had little knowledge of football before purchasing the firm, but now he is obsessed with the sport, particularly with his achievements. Vinicius also expressed how important it was for him to connect with such a legend.

Vinícius made his professional debut with Flamengo in 2017 at the age of 16. His speed, dribbling skills, and flair quickly elevated him to the ranks of Brazil's most promising young players. This early potential led to a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid, which was agreed upon in 2017 and completed in 2018 when he turned 18. The transfer fee was staggering: €45 million, making him the most expensive under-18 player at the time.

Vinícius experienced a major career breakthrough during the 2021-2022 season, forming a strong partnership with Karim Benzema and contributing crucial goals and assists as Real Madrid won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. His performances earned him widespread praise, including a place in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

Vinícius Jr. has gained popularity among younger fans for his flair, charm, and modest beginnings in addition to his on-field accomplishments. His path from São Gonçalo to becoming one of football's top players demonstrates his passion and brilliance.

