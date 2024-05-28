WWE's BIG Reason to Have Becky Lynch Drop WWE Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan Revealed

There is no doubt that Becky Lynch is counted among the biggest WWE superstars of this generation. The Man was once again picking up momentum after winning the WWE Women’s World Championship, only for her celebrations to be cut short by Liv Morgan.

WWE’s Miracle Kid secured the victory over Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring event this weekend with the untimely interference of Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member unintentionally struck again during Becky and Liv's rematch for the title, costing Becky once again.

However, it has been suggested that her recent title loss and subsequent failure to regain the championship may have been influenced by her current WWE contractual status.

What is the latest on Becky Lynch’s WWE contract?

Some reports suggest that Becky Lynch has not yet signed a new contract with WWE. While she is one of the biggest names in the business, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE could not afford to keep the championship on Lynch without her being under contract.

This was visible on Becky's face on RAW this week who also delivered some cryptic lines and wrestled on the final RAW of her current contract.

"A lot of people online said WWE wouldn't have the title on Becky with her contract coming up."

This situation necessitated Becky Lynch putting Liv Morgan over at the event in Saudi Arabia, thereby elevating her status as a top competitor. On the other hand, known for her pivotal role in WWE’s women’s division, The Man’s willingness to put Liv Morgan over has been applauded by fans.

While she is expected to take a break, it is unlikely she will join another promotion. Becky Lynch has been a top priority for WWE in recent years, and her departure would significantly impact the women's wrestling landscape in the company. The Man’s ability to draw fans and her consistent performance make her an invaluable asset to WWE.

Moreover, Becky’s latest post on Instagram stated “To Be Continued” as she was seen walking away in the backstage area. So it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch re-signs with the company with her contract coming up this week or chooses to explore her options for the future.

