Real Reason Why Bronson Reed Attacked Seth Rollins on WWE Raw Revealed

The latest edition of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins interrupt CM Punk in a bid to finally reignite their feud after ten years. However, CM Punk hightailed outside the arena in hot pursuit of Drew McIntyre.

Rollins was left alone in the ring until he got steamrolled by Big Bronson Reed. The Australian star brutally ambushed the Visionary, to the point where the backstage crew had to intervene to bring the situation under control. After leaving Seth Rollins helpless in the ring, Bronson Reed revealed the real reason behind his attack.

Bronson Reed hasn’t had the most fruitful run in WWE this year. The 300-pounder hasn’t been used at all in major premium live events. Aggrieved by his booking so far, Bronson Reed decided to make a statement on Raw. Hence, he attacked WWE’s “Golden Boy,” Seth Rollins, putting an exclamation point on his frustration.

During a backstage Raw Exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, Reed explained his actions and why he chose Seth Rollins as his victim.

Reed told Cathy Kelley: “I’ve been telling the whole world I’m one of the best in this business week after week, and it’s falling onto deaf ears. So tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami on Seth Rollins to show you all I’m not here to play around. The killer is unleashed, and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business.”

According to Bronson Reed, he had to resort to using destructive action to force attention toward him and be taken seriously. But it should be noted that Reed had no underlying animosity toward Rollins. Reed targeted Rollins simply to raise eyebrows and command respect.

During the attack, Rollins retaliated with a superkick but to no avail. Reed overpowered Rollins with a Death Valley Driver, followed by multiple Sentons. Reed further added insult to injury by delivering six Tsunami Splashes, leaving Rollins coughing blood.

After the attack, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to X to send a message to Reed. He tweeted, “If you’re going to make an impression… make it last forever.”

Nonetheless, by the looks of it, the WWE Universe is going to have to wait longer to finally see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. Let's not forget that Punk vs. Rollins was reportedly the original plan for WrestleMania XL. Now, chances are that the match will be put off until next year's WrestleMania. Rollins also found himself on the receiving end of a Go To Sleep at SummerSlam while officiating the match. Off-topic, Seth Rollins was recently accused of making light of Punk and McIntyre's feud due to his choice of outfit.

After the latest edition of Raw, it’s clear that Seth Rollins has a major obstacle in the form of Big Bronson Reed before he gets to CM Punk.