Real Reason Why Gunther vs Sami Zayn’s WWE World Heavyweight Title Match Won’t Happen At Bad Blood

Gunther and Sami Zayn’s highly coveted World Heavyweight title match won’t take place at WWE’s upcoming PLE, Bad Blood. It was initially assumed that the two might go on to lock horns at the premium event after Gunther had accepted Zayn’s challenge the previous week on RAW.

However, the Ring General refused again this week on RAW when Zayn outclassed Gunther’s right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, a formidable wrestler in his own right, in a Singles match. And now, the title match is now confirmed for the October 10 episode of RAW after Bad Blood.

This left many WWE fans perplexed because Bad Blood was just around the corner, yet WWE decided to have this match on a weekly episode rather than at a premium live event. Now, renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed why the company didn’t move forward with the match at Bad Blood.

While speaking at the recent week Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said, “The Gunther vs. Sami Zayn world title match will be on the 10/7 Raw show rather than here.”

He continued, “When we asked why, we were told that this show didn’t need that match so they could use it to boost RAW. And based on ticket sales and secondary market demand, that would be correct. They don’t need that match on this show.”

The match, despite its unconventional scheduling, promises to be a thrilling encounter. Zayn, the only WWE superstar to have beaten Gunther in a WWE PLE, is set to face The Ring General once again. His victory against Gunther at WrestleMania 40, when he beat him for the Intercontinental Champion, ended Gunther’s terrific reign of 666 days.

However, the task of defeating Gunther to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Champion title won’t be a walk in the park for Sami Zayn. It's highly likely that Gunther will retain his WWE Title in the main event of RAW on October 10, 2024.