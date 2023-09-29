Real reason why Inter Miami did not field Lionel Messi in US Open Cup

The recent U.S. Open Cup match between Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo was won by Houston Dynamo by one goal. One of the reasons why Inter Miami lost the most, is speculated to be because of Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi wasn't a part of the squad, along with Jordi Alba. With the recent loss of Inter Miami, fans are just more and more concerned about Messi and why he wasn't a part of the match. Head coach Gerardo Martino explained Messi's exclusion, recently. Let's see what the head coach revealed.

Head Coach revealed why Lionel Messi wasn't in the U.S. Open Cup match

According to Gerardo Martino, head coach of Inter Miami, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi weren't included in the playing squad because of lingering muscle injuries, the two suffered. Talking about Lionel Messi, Gerardo Martino said to reports after-match, "It wasn’t prudent for him to play, that much is clear." The head coach further added, "Not even to consider him for some minutes, because it was a risk."

If we look at the positive side here, the chances of Lionel Messi being available for the "Herons” are pretty high. Inter Miami is currently 5 points back to attain the postseason spot, with five games remaining to be played to make up for this gap. In a similar context, Gerardo Martino said, "Yes, he’ll likely play before the league ends." Adding forward, he said, "We’ll go game-by-game, defining the situation to see in what moment the medical staff tells us he’s in conditions to play without risking it."