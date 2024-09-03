Real Reason Why Roman Reigns and Bloodline Were Not Booked on WWE SmackDown Last Week Revealed: Report

Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown wasn’t a usual one, but a special one. It was the first episode of SmackDown that was live in Germany. The show took place at Berlin’s Uber Arena, which hosted Bash in Berlin PPV.

However, during one of the most important episodes of the year, the company's most popular faction, The Bloodline, was absent. And why so? According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Bloodline or Roman Reigns wasn’t in Europe for the show because they went to the funeral of uncle Afa Anoa'i, who died last month.

“The reason there was no Bloodline segment on SmackDown is because much of the family went home for Afa’s funeral, which took place this weekend,” Meltzer wrote in the daily update of F4WOnline. Afa Anoa’i died last month on August 16, at his home. He was 81.

The Bloodline members were last seen in the August 23 episode of SmackDown, where Solo Sikoa affirmed his position as the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline by running down Roman Reigns. In the preceding episode, the four of them had brutally assaulted Roman Reigns when Jacob Fatu attacked Reigns from behind, and others capitalized on it.

Roman Reigns had turned babyface at SummerSlam when he made his WWE return after a four-month hiatus and attacked Solo Sikoa. Though this was expected, Reigns’ babyface turn was a surprisingly massive hit among the fans. His return video crossed more than 100 million views on WWE’s social media platforms .

And what is Reigns expected to do next? The Tribal Chief is expected to form the OG Bloodline, bringing back Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. For Solo’s Bloodline, a new member, Hikule'o, is expected to debut soon. The company is rumored to have even trademarked the name Talla Tonga for Hikuleo, and he is the fourth rumored debutant for Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0.

And what happens next? The OG Bloodline and Solo’s Bloodline are expected to lock horns at Survivor Series War Games on November 5, 2024. Before that, Roman Reigns is expected to get in the ring with either Jacob Fatu or Solo Sikoa, which might happen at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Roman Reigns reacts to the attack he received from the hands of Bloodline members. Will the Tribal Chief return with Paul Heyman, or will he come with his cousins, The Usos, to take on Sikoa’s men? We will find it in this week’s episode of SmackDown.

