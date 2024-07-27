Real Reason Why Simone Biles Skipped Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Revealed

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony had a spectacular launch on July 26. The event captivated the audience in several ways. Hundreds of thousands of spectators as well as famous personalities across almost all domains made their way to the river Seine.

However, the gymnastics queen Simone Biles was not spotted during the opening ceremony. Thus, fans started showing concern as to why the American gymnast missed the event. Let’s find it out!

The reason why Simone Biles skipped Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Going to the Summer Olympics is a dream of many, and Biles has succeeded in achieving the milestone for the third time. Her family including her husband Jonathan Owens, who took time off from his ongoing NFL training, will also be there at the Olympic Games to cheer her on.

The 27-year-old, however, did not attend the opening ceremony of the multi-sports event as she wanted to rest properly before she could take to the floor on Sunday, July 28th in the team qualifying events.

On Friday, Biles’ adoptive mother, Nellie Biles announced the real reason behind Biles’s absence while also informing everyone that she is feeling good.

She told NBC News; “The first competition is Sunday, which is women’s qualifier, and of course she needs to rest up before that competition. She is feeling really good. Spoke to her this morning and she’s doing great.”

It should be noted that surprisingly, none of Biles’ USA Gymnastic teammates attended the opening ceremony either. Their CEO, Li Li Leung has previously stated that they discourage athletes from attending it as they have to be on their feet for nine hours.

Simone Biles is ready to show unique uneven bars skills at Paris Olympics

Biles is currently aiming to show a sixth unique skill named for her. Known for her groundbreaking techniques and impressive routines, Biles is gearing up to demonstrate her exceptional abilities on the uneven bars.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has confirmed that Biles, who has won four gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, has already submitted the original skill to the technical committee.

This new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1 1/2 turns to handstand. If Biles succeeds in doing so, she will be the only active female gymnast with at least one skill named after her on all four apparatuses. It would be thus interesting to witness Simone Biles and her form at the upcoming events.

