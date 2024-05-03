Real Reason Why The Rock Returned To WWE Before WrestleMania 40 Revealed

The Rock returned to his familiar territory of WWE earlier this year but not for a one-off appearance. For the first time in over a decade, The Great One had a constant run of a few months until WrestleMania 40, where he wrestled in a tag team match as part of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns.

His return and The Final Boss character seemed like a breath of fresh air for WWE fans. However, a recent report from prominent wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer suggested that The Rock's return stemmed from his recent downfall in his Hollywood career.

As per Meltzer, many people in WWE assumed that his comeback was due to continuous failure in the People's Champion's career in recent times. While the show based on his life 'Young Rock' got canceled after the third season, his recent slate of Hollywood movies tanked at the box office or struggled to make a profit. Hence, WWE was an easy way out from the recent failures.

Meltzer added that TKO Group offered Dwayne $30 million to join the board, an offer he couldn't decline. Moreover, he has been interested in having the dream match with Roman Reigns for a long time, which didn't happen due to many circumstances, such as the pandemic or his busy movie schedule.

The Rock's WWE run might last a while

Regardless of why he came back, his latest WWE tenure was nothing short of amazing, taking fans to the memory lane with his brilliant work as a heel. He not only showed up for weekly episodes but also wrestled in a match, actively participating in The Bloodline storyline.

The Final Boss' brilliant work as a bad guy was instrumental in launching the new era after WrestleMania 40 and Cody Rhodes' success as a babyface. Week after week, The Rock tormented Cody physically and mentally. He didn't hesitate to bring up Cody's family in this feud.

The Final Boss stated before that his eyes are set on Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship, bringing back the gold to The Bloodline. It is plausible to see The Rock in the WWE ring again somewhere down the line continuing the current run.

