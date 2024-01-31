Real Reason Why Travis Kelce Will Not Attend Grammys 2024 With Girlfriend Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce missed tagging along with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Taylor Swift's other big day is coming this weekend and Travis Kelce won't be there with her, once again. The Chiefs' tight end will not be attending the Grammys with Taylor Swift and there's a justified reason behind it.

The real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be together on Grammys red carpet

Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl 2024 with the game scheduled for February 11, against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce will be arriving with its team in Las Vegas on the same weekend as Taylor Swift's big award night. But Travis Kelce won't be tagging along with Taylor Swift in the Grammys.

Also Read: ‘I love you so much it’s not funny’: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romantic interaction after Chiefs’ win has NFL fans weak in the knees

Since the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl, their tight end Travis Kelce will be on a strict practice schedule. In two weeks, the Super Bowl game will be played and the Chiefs cannot take any risk when it comes to preparing. This is why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be seen together on Grammys night.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl after they beat the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in the AFC Championship. Up against them is the San Francisco 49ers who won the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, a game during which star quarterback Brock Purdy gave a performance that hasn't been seen in the last 30 years.

Also Read: Who is Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend? All about Olivia Culpo and their relationship

Advertisement

The 2024 Grammys will be held on February 4, Sunday. Taylor Swift has multiple nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Best Pop Group/Duo Performance, and Best Solo Performance. For any singer, rapper, and music artist, Grammys is one of the biggest award events.