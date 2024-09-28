Reason Behind Karl-Anthony Towns' Blockbuster Trade Revealed by NBA Insider

On Friday, the NBA saw significant upheaval as the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick.

Reports about the reasons behind each team's decision to complete the deal started to surface soon after it was completed. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks pursued Towns in the trade to address the center position and add some star power at a position of need.

“Knicks, per league sources in touch with the team, feel they had a great opportunity to address their biggest need at C in trading for a 4 time All Star & 2-time All NBA player in Karl Anthony Towns,” Begley reported on X (formerly Twitter). “They see Towns, 28, as a great fit with their other high-end talent and someone who complements the rest of the core well, those league sources say.”

Towns' size and shooting ability will undoubtedly help the Knicks, whose offense last season lacked some pop outside the arc. Although it will hurt to part with their original "Villanova Knicks," the Knicks had to make this move in order to advance further in the Eastern Conference.

The Timberwolves acquired Donte DiVincenzo in an attempt to add shooting and depth, and it was evident that they intended to make a big splash with the Karl Anthony Towns trade.

If nothing else, Julius Randle's addition is intriguing given how well he fits in with the group. It's difficult to see Randle and Rudy Gobert together without severely hurting Minnesota's offensive spacing. Randle and Naz Reid are both undersized for centers, so even if you could play them together, the defense would suffer unless the ball handlers were being relentlessly harassed by the perimeter defenders.

Another crucial element in this situation is Randle's contract, which could motivate him to perform well. After playing out this season, Randle will have a $31 million player option expiring in 2025–2026. Nevertheless, he has the option to opt-out and try to get more money from the Timberwolves or another team if he plays some of his best basketball this season.

