Adrian Newey will always be considered the legendary designer but his time with Red Bull has disruptly come to an end. He has decided to part ways with the reigning world champions. Newey joined Red Bull before their second F1 season in 2006, and he has been essential in the team's success over the years, transforming it from midfield runners and point scorers to Grand Prix winners and world champions.

Indeed, Red Bull has won six constructors' titles and seven drivers' crowns with Newey-designed cars to date, and they are on track to do so again in 2024. The reports were confirmed before the Miami Grand Prix about Newey leaving his position as Chief Technical Officer in the first quarter of 2025.

Adrian Newey also released a statement in which he mentioned how he always wanted to design “fast cars”. He is also happy that he was able to play a “key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress”.

With his exit, let’s look back at his top 10 F1 Car Designs

10. Williams FW15C - 1993

After a dominant year, Head and Newey collaborated to design the much-anticipated follow-up to the FW14B for the 1993 season, but with two different drivers at the team in Alain Prost and Damon Hill, with Mansell moving to IndyCar after not being guaranteed number one status at the team following the Frenchman's arrival.

9. Red Bull RB16B - 2021

The 2021 Formula One season was one of the best, with Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB16B squaring off against Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12.

8. McLaren MP4/13 - 1998

Newey's highly successful career with Williams came to an end at the end of 1996, and when he went to McLaren, his first significant duty was to propel his new team ahead by taking command of their 1998 challenger while improving on what they produced in 1997. And he gave what the team wanted.

7. McLaren MP4-20 - 2005

The sole car on this prestigious list that ended up winning neither title, with a certain young Renault hotshot called Fernando Alonso capturing top honors instead when Ferrari's dominance was finally challenged in the mid-2000s. The MP4-20, together with two highly fast drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya, had a significant role in this outcome.

6. Williams FW14B - 1992

Simply said, it was one of the most successful and legendary Formula One cars. The FW14B, adorned with the iconic 'Red 5' worn by Nigel Mansell in his title-winning season, was a follow-up to the initial FW14 chassis of the 1991 season, with a few crucial upgrades to aid the drivers in their pursuit of success.

5. Williams FW18 - 1996

Not only was it one of Newey's most successful vehicles, but it was also one of Formula One's most successful, propelling Damon Hill to the championship after the season. Williams won the Constructors' Championship with four races to go thanks to the performance of the FW18 driven by Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

4. Red Bull RB9 - 2013

If the RB7 was dominating enough, the 2013 season with the RB9 was the low point of Vettel's Red Bull and perhaps his whole Formula One career. Vettel, who had a habit of calling his chassis, dubbed his RB9 base 'Hungry Heidi' for the next season as he sought a fourth consecutive title - and it surely hosted moments in Formula One history.

3. Red Bull RB7 - 2011

While Red Bull was in a tremendous struggle for domination throughout 2010, the next season proved to be far more dominant - particularly for Vettel. The switch to Pirelli tyres, the prohibition on twin diffusers, and the confidence instilled in him by winning his first title looked to propel the German to new heights in 2011, and the RB7 proved to be a more than worthy successor to what had come before.

2. Red Bull RB18 - 2022

With his doctoral thesis on ground effect aerodynamics, Newey might be said to have practically written the book on how to correctly design one of Formula One's contemporary cars - and the RB18 delivered on that objective.

1. Red Bull RB19 - 2023

Rather with the field going here and there in 2023, the best car from 2022 improved even more, and in Verstappen's hands, this was an unstoppable combination not seen since Michael Schumacher's 2002 season at Ferrari. Verstappen won his third World Championship in style, shattering his 15-win record from 2022 and winning 19 out of 22 races in 2023.