Red Bull Reportedly Considering Contract Extension for Sergio Perez Despite USD 2 Million Damage At Monaco Grand Prix

Perez's performance in Monaco was far from ideal, with the Mexican driver qualifying down in 18th place and later retiring from the race following a collision with Kevin Magnussen. This poor showing, combined with his eighth-place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, had led to speculation about his future with the team.

However, sources familiar with the situation have indicated that Red Bull sees Perez as the best available option to partner Max Verstappen. Despite occasional struggles to match Verstappen's pace, Perez has proven to be a valuable asset to the team, providing crucial support to the reigning world champion.

Red Bull faces financial fallout

The aftermath of Sergio Perez's crash at the Monaco Grand Prix has left Red Bull facing a significant financial burden. The collision with Kevin Magnussen on the first lap resulted in extensive damage to Perez's car, leaving the team with a repair bill that could exceed £2 million.

The severity of the impact was evident in the debris scattered across the track, prompting a 40-minute delay to the race for cleanup operations. Images of the wrecked remains of Perez's car highlighted the extent of the damage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Challenges and considerations: Assessing Perez's performance

While Red Bull acknowledges Perez's recent difficulties, the team appears to be committed to retaining him for the 2025 season. Despite a lackluster performance last season, Red Bull is reportedly hesitant to offer Perez another multi-year contract. The mismatch in expectations regarding contract duration has contributed to delays in finalizing the team's driver lineup for next year.

Red Bull's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, has suggested that a decision regarding Perez's future could be made by the Spanish Grand Prix. However, Perez's recent performances may prompt the team to take more time before reaching a final decision.

Perez's struggles in Monaco and Imola have raised questions about his suitability as Verstappen's teammate. With Ferrari and McLaren narrowing the gap to Red Bull in the championship standings, Perez's ability to consistently perform at the front of the field has come under scrutiny.

ALSO READ: How Charles Leclerc's Journey to Ferrari’s No 1 Driver Began with Simple Lie to His Father; Find Out

How does 2025 look for Red Bull?

Despite the challenges Perez has faced in recent races, Red Bull appears inclined to retain him for the foreseeable future. However, the team may continue to evaluate its options, with other drivers potentially vying for a seat alongside Verstappen.

Advertisement

While Red Bull has ruled out promoting drivers from its sister team, there may still be external candidates under consideration. Carlos Sainz, who has expressed interest in joining a top team, appears to have been passed over by Red Bull, leaving him to weigh his options for the 2025 season.