Red Sox and MLB Suspend Jarren Duran for 2 Games After Anti-gay Slur at Fan During Game

Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox banned outfielder Jarren Duran for two games on Monday after he used a homophobic slur toward a fan during a webcast of Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

Duran will miss Monday night's game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park due to his pay suspension, which begins immediately. Duran's prorated compensation for the banned game days would be directed to PFLAG (the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), according to a joint statement from MLB and the team.

Duran made the statement Sunday night while at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning at Fenway. A fan heckled Duran during the NESN show, claiming that he would need a tennis racket to connect with the pitch. Duran replied by calling the man a slur.

Duran made a statement after the game, which Boston lost 10-2, apologizing for his reaction, calling the phrase he used as "truly horrific" and stating that he intended to learn from the situation.

“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Duran said. “I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

The team repeated Duran's statement, adding that the insult does not represent the organization. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity," the team said Sunday night.

President and CEO Sam Kennedy stated that the club contacted Major League Baseball following the game.

“It’s a really difficult day, disappointing,” Kennedy said while speaking to the media personnel outside the clubhouse. “I’m proud of the way the organization addressed the situation, and I’m proud of Jarren for acknowledging his horrific mistake.”

Standing next to Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow stated that the club still had work to do. “I think it is striking evidence that while we have made strides and done great work, we haven’t done nearly enough,” he said. “I think that an incident like this is an important reminder that there’s ton of progress that still needs to be made.”

Duran has appeared in all of the team's games this season, hitting primarily leadoff, and is one of the club's best players, batting.291 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs. He was named MVP of the All-Star Game in Texas, becoming the fifth Red Sox player to do so.

Boston stated that Duran's pay during his suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays). Duran makes $760,000 and will lose $8,172.

Duran's discussion with the fan occurred after he was honored as the club's recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award during a pregame ceremony, which acknowledges one player each team who "demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions."

