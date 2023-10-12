‘Refs just saved the Taylor Swifts’: Skip Bayless hits out at refereeing decision in Chiefs vs Vikings game

During their match against the Minnesota Vikings, officials initially flagged Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed for defensive pass interference. However, after convening for a huddle, the referees overturned the decision. It was evident to many spectators that the ruling was a clear pass interference event. Moreover, their anger escalated when Sneed, in violation of the rules, took off his helmet and confronted the referee.

Instead of awarding a penalty as expected, the official simply asked Sneed to put his helmet back on. In response to the Chiefs' favoritism, Bayless vented his frustration, hinting at the NFL's financial gain from their relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, a known affiliate of Chiefs' superstar Travis Kelce. In his statement, Bayless said, "Refs just saved the Taylor Swifts. That was Pass I and obviously should've been a helmet-off penalty,"

The debated call could have given the Vikings an opportunity for a first-and-goal, possibly leveling the score and pushing the game into overtime. However, the game ended in favor of the Chiefs with a 27-20 victory.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on ‘friend’ Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Thursday appearance at Travis Kelce's KC Game

Reportedly, Taylor Swift is preparing to resume cheering for Travis Kelce and intends to show up for the Thursday night match in Kansas City. Yet, Kelce's participation in the much-anticipated game hangs in the balance.

Officials privy to the pop star's plans disclosed to TMZ that she has planned a trip to Missouri to watch Travis and The Kansas City Chiefs go against Russell Wilson and The Denver Broncos.

Should Swift make it to the game, it will mark her third time supporting Travis in the last four weeks. Ever since her first appearance beside Travis's mother, Donna, on September 24, the Chiefs have enjoyed an undefeated record. However, the pop star's appearance on Thursday hinges on a crucial aspect: Travis's problematic ankle injury. The Chiefs declared on Wednesday that his availability for the match is "questionable."

Should Swift be able to attend as anticipated, the timing proves intriguing. Thanks to a couple of days off with no usual Sunday game, she could potentially enjoy extended time with Kelce at home.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers calls out Travis Kelce over Covid vaccine debate after his response to ‘Mr. Pfizer’ dig