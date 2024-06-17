Regardless of Who Wins the 2024 NBA Finals, History Will Be Made

Game 4 of this year’s NBA finals was expected to be the final game of the series. Leading 3-0, all signs indicated a dominant Celtics win and a clean sweep for the 17-time champions. But the Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic’s franchise record 25 points in the first half, delivered a shocking defeat.

In the first three games, the Celtics had the numbers advantage and a tough defense that worked well to limit the Mavs offense down the stretch. However, their Thursday night upset proved to be a learning lesson, one which Mazzulla and the squad will want to move beyond quickly.

But despite their humiliating all-time loss, Boston has the opportunity to make history once they eventually humble the resilient Mavericks, possibly in Game 5.

ALSO READ: Shocked Fans React to NBA Finals 2024 Celtics vs Mavericks Game 5 Ticket Prices

Throughout the NBA's vast postseason history, no team has ever won the NBA Finals after losing a finals game by 38 or more points. Only two other teams in history have lost by more points, both of whom eventually lost the series in an underwhelming fashion.

The Jazz’ 42-point humiliation and the Lakers’ 39-point loss are the perfect examples of otherwise excellent squads that on their worst night, succumbed under pressure. Thus far, there’s been only one team to overcome a 35+ point loss and win the Larry O’Brien Trophy; the 2013 Miami Heat.

Advertisement

In the 2013 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat lost a must-win Game 3 by a whopping 36 points. In a game where Miami's Big Three combined for just 43 points on less than 48% shooting, the Heat looked defeated against the Spurs' offensive strategies.

But being the elite coach that he is, Eric Spoelstra led his South Beach squad to their back-to-back second championship in one of most entertaining best-of-seven series.

This season, the circumstances are in favor of the Celtics and a Game 4 loss may likely be an innocent bump on the road.

ALSO READ: TOP 5 Biggest Losses in NBA Finals History; Ranked

Though the Mavericks themselves have the opportunity to make a historic comeback down 3-1, the numbers simply suggest otherwise. In 156 playoff games, no team has ever recovered from the scars of a 3-0 deficit. However, four teams have forced a Game 7 after losing three straight, but none finished their story with a win.

Advertisement

Will the Mavericks do a repeat of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals where the Celtics forced a Game 7, or will the Celtics become 18-time NBA Champions? Tune in on ABC on June 17 at 8:30 pm (E.T) and 5:30 pm (P.T). For those interested in live-streaming, explore Sling.com.