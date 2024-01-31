Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid Says He Would ‘Rather Be A Football Player'; Explains Why Soccer Is Better Than Basketball

Growing up, the reigning NBA MVP and six-time All-Star, Joel Embiid, had his sights set on becoming a professional in either soccer or volleyball.

However, he felt ultimately drawn to the world of basketball. Now, in his eighth season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid is likely at the peak of his career.

Despite his love and dedication for basketball, he expressed his admiration for football, which he initially rejected. In a conversation with Roger Bennett from Men in Blazers, Embiid praised the sport.

Joel said, "Given a choice, I'd pick being a football player over being a basketball player. That's how much affection I have for it. In my eyes, no other sport even comes close to football in terms of global popularity."

"It's the essence of teamwork in this sport that I especially admire. Unlike basketball, where having a couple of good players often secures a win, football requires an entire team working in sync," Embiid added.

The assumption in the NBA often is that all it takes for victory is the presence of two high-quality players on a team. However, reality shows just how intensive the competition is.

While it is feasible to win regular season matches with two-star players leading the team, this strategy does not promise success. A robust supporting cast playing alongside stars remains essential.

Furthermore, making a significant stride in the playoffs entails having a roster filled with not only elite stars but also exceptional role players, all operating in perfect cohesion.

The focus on collective effort over individual achievement in football is certainly evident in basketball too. It is this emphasis on team synergy that justifies the presence of five players confronting the opposing team's quintet on the court.

Embiid's Soccer Enthusiasm: From childhood memories to lifelong passion

During his upbringing in Cameroon, a nation passionate about football and proud holder of five African titles and eight World Cup qualifications, Embiid developed his love for the sport.

As Bennett highlighted, Cameroon enjoyed the victories of African titles in 2000 and 2002, and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney in 2000, all during Embiid's formative years.

Reflecting on his childhood, Embiid fondly shared, "It was amazingly joyful. I can't say if the fervor remains the same there, yet I remember every match, be it a friendly or a major one... You felt the united elation of the whole nation resonating in the field with each goal scored."

Despite being an exceptional basketball player, Embiid carries his passion for football, continuing to root for Arsenal and Real Madrid. He stated to Bennett that, for him, football signifies more than just a pastime.

"I would rather choose football over basketball. Such is the depth of my love for it," Embiid professed.

He added, "No sport can contest its global significance. I am drawn to its focus on teamwork. Basketball might provide a win with a duo of standout players, but in football, a cohesive team is key."

