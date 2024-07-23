Released WWE Star Discusses ‘Not-so-good’ Relationship With CM Punk; Reacts To Old Tweet on Straight Edge Superstar

Former WWE superstar Donovan Dijak was once trolled brutally by the WWE fans when he commented on CM Punk. That was in April 2023, when Punk was rumored to have made an appearance at WWE backstage while he was still in AEW.

Dijak, in a tweet, had then said that people should not just talk about that one person who was present at WWE backstage, but should also talk about the bunch of other “hardworking talents’ present in WWE.

For this naivety of Dijak, he had to face the wrath of WWE fans. Now in a recent interview with SE Scoops, Dijak has opened up on the whole thing.

What did Dijak say about his comments on Punk?

Dijak didn’t directly speak in his defense but said that at that point he didn’t like the fact that his friends in WWE weren’t given the attention and instead, all the attention was given to CM Punk then.

"Everybody's saying, ‘He shouldn't be on RAW, he's going to ...' because he's signed to AEW at the time or he's under contract. There's this huge outpouring, this huge buzz, and in my mind, I'm thinking, 'My best friends are also backstage at "Raw" and nobody cares.' There's not one mention of it, there's not one tweet, there's not one ... I understand why. I understand that CM Punk is this huge star and he used to be the WWE Champion, this is a big deal," said Dijak.

Dijak said that he’s not going to sit back while his friends are being ignored. He however accepted that positing that thing might not have been the best decision then, but stated that he was being honest when he said that.

“I posted something and, again, probably not the best or smartest thing I've ever done. It was honest and it's how I felt at the time,” WrestlingNews Co said about Dijak.

What did Dijak say about his equation with CM Punk?

Dijak said the fans might be thinking that he has bitter relations with CM Punk, but in reality, he shares a good bond with Punk. "I met CM Punk and we have a great relationship,” Dijak said. Dijak also said that CM Punk’s fans hate him to this date, and he still receives hate from them.

He then said that the other group of fans, from whom he gets hate, are those who don’t support trans rights, and those who are racist among black people. He mused that he now wants CM Punk fans to support him once again, as well as the AEW fans. Dijak’s last WWE appearance was on June 27.

