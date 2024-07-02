Released WWE Star Jokingly Stakes Claim on Cody Rhodes’ ‘American Nightmare’ Gimmick

After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes made a name for himself on the independent scene. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion reinvented himself in an attempt to shed his lackluster WWE gimmick.

This led to the birth of his ‘American Nightmare’ gimmick. The gimmick was inspired by his father, Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes. However, it was in contrast to Dusty Rhodes’ American Dream moniker.

That said, a recently released WWE star has now asserted ownership of Cody Rhodes’ American Nightmare persona. The star in question is none other than former NXT star, Dijak.

Dijak claims rights over Cody Rhodes’ American Nightmare gimmick on social media

Despite having a moderately successful run in NXT, Dijak failed to make an impact on the WWE main roster after his transition as part of the WWE Draft 2024. On June 28, the 37-year-old star revealed that his WWE deal was up and that he was officially a free agent.

Having said that, Dijak is slated to make his first appearance on Beyond Wrestling since 2017. He is set to compete against Aaron Stevens at Americanrana at White Eagle in Worcester on July 4th.

Taking to X, Dijak announced the details of the upcoming event. In addition, he called out Cody Rhodes, claiming his American Nightmare gimmick.

He wrote, “Look at me, look at me @CodyRhodes I’m the American Nightmare now.”

It is worth mentioning that Dijak made that statement in jest. In a follow-up tweet, Dijak made it clear that they are friends. He wrote: “Before you guys all melt down into your seething defensive rage and try to cancel me, we are friends and this is a joke.”

Cody Rhodes has yet to respond to Dijak. Anyway, it will be interesting to see Dijak carve out a great career during his time on the indie scene.

As for Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare is slated to team up with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Cody Rhodes is not the first American Nightmare

Although Cody Rhodes is widely recognized as the genuine American Nightmare, his moniker originally belonged to his older brother, Dustin Rhodes.

The AEW star, popularly known as Goldust during his WWE run, claimed the American Nightmare gimmick in 1999. At the time, he made his return to WCW as a heel.

However, unfortunately for him, his run as the American Nightmare was short as WWE acquired WCW, leading to the repackaging of gimmicks of talents. Nevertheless, Cody Rhodes sought his brother’s permission to claim the revered moniker.