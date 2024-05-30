Released WWE Star Reveals Former CEO Vince McMahon's Intention for Him to Remain in Company Forever
Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler revealed that Vince McMahon intended for him to remain with WWE indefinitely before his departure. He mentioned that Vince had envisioned a backstage position for him.
Nic Nemeth reveals Vince McMahon wanted him to remain in WWE forever.
Nemeth mentions that McMahon was going to have him assume a backstage role.
The wrestling world was shaken last September when former WWE star Nic Nemeth, better known as Dolph Ziggler, was released. Having devoted nearly twenty years to the Stamford-based company, his departure in 2023 came as a surprise.
Nemeth made his main roster debut in WWE in 2006. After having a moderately successful career, he was stuck in the lower mid-card for a significant part of his career.
However, In a recent interview, Nemeth shared insights into what Vince McMahon had planned for his future had he chosen to stay with the company.
Nic Nemeth reveals Vince McMahon’s plans for his future
Vince McMahon, who managed the careers of countless WWE Superstars from 1982 to 2022, foresaw a significant backstage role for Nemeth once his in-ring career ended.
While speaking with ECW veteran Francine on Eyes Up Here, Nemeth revealed that WWE’s top brass initially wanted him to remain with the company despite his long tenure and expressed interest in his transition to a backstage role.
He said, "He [Vince McMahon] said, 'Yeah, when the time is right, we'll transition you in a couple of years down the road. You'll be like a player/coach, like Pete Rose. You'll be behind the scenes in the meetings with us, then still wrestling, then eventually transition full-time. You're here forever."
Nemeth also added that McMahon cited Pete Rose as an example of what Nemeth’s career would look like. Despite McMahon’s best-laid plans for Nemeth’s future role, he was released amid the TKO takeover. Ultimately, Nemeth debuted in TNA at the January Hard To Kill special event. At present, Nemeth is one of TNA’s top stars.
Nemeth’s release sparked a reaction from major WWE stars, including John Cena. Nonetheless, the 43-year-old star is currently clashing with top stars on TNA. Since his arrival, Nemeth has feuded with top stars, including Steve Maclin and Moose.
Nic Nemeth requested for a release weeks before he was let go
Further, during the interview, Nemeth relayed that he had requested Vince McMahon in a 20-page email to let him go. Looking back on his career, Nemeth had mixed feelings about his time in WWE.
Although he appreciated the opportunities he was given, he also felt that his capabilities were not entirely recognized. Ultimately, it took an email to finally get his freedom and wrestle outside WWE.