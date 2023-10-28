Remarkable ODI World Cup records set in 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, there have already been record-breaking achievements after just 27 matches. Given the current pace, it seems likely that more World Cup records will topple before the tournament concludes on November 19. This men's ODI World Cup has seen a redefinition of records like the fastest hundred, the highest World Cup score, and the most successful chase in World Cup history.

Highlighting remarkable records set during the World Cup

Fastest century by an Indian batter at a Cricket World Cup

Rohit Sharma has set a new record for scoring the fastest century by an Indian batter in a Cricket World Cup. He accomplished this feat against Afghanistan in 63 balls in the 2023 World Cup.

Biggest team total in Cricket World Cup history

South Africa now holds the bragging rights for the highest team total in Cricket World Cup history. The team scored a stunning 428/5 against Sri Lanka in a match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in 2023.

Also noteworthy, South Africa owns the fourth, fifth, and sixth-highest scores in ODI World Cup history.

Most international sixes

Rohit Sharma also outdid Chris Gayle's record by hitting 534 sixes in 473 innings across the international cricket formats, earning him the record for the most international sixes.

First time in ODI history that all 11 batters registered double-digit scores

The 2023 ODI World Cup opener between England and New Zealand saw another first in ODI history- it's the first time that all 11 batters scored in double digits. This unique event occurred for the first time in 4,658 fifty-over matches.

Most successful chase in ODI World Cup history

Pakistan set the record for the greatest successful chase in the history of the men's ODI World Cup during the 2023 tournament. They spectacularly chased 345 runs against Sri Lanka, exceeding the previous record of 328 runs set by Ireland against England in the 2011 tournament in Bangalore.

Most defeats among the first eight full-member teams

Lastly, England holds an unfortunate record in the ODI World Cup as the team with the most defeats among the first eight full members. They have succumbed to 11 different teams, surpassing the West Indies' previous tally of 10 defeats.

Fastest century in Cricket World Cup history

Glenn Maxwell emblazoned his name in the records by scoring the fastest century in Cricket World Cup history on October 25, 2023. He achieved this feat against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in just 40 balls, concluding with a total of 106 runs.

Most runs in successful chases in ODIs

Virat Kohli now stands unbeaten with the highest number of runs in successful ODI chases, amassing 5,517 runs over 92 innings. He ousted Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 5,490 runs during India's six-wicket triumph over Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai.

With an average of 88.98, a strike rate of 97.13, and an impressive tally of 22 hundred and 23 half-centuries, Kohli's record is quite the feat.

Most CWC hundreds

Rohit Sharma shattered the record for the most centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup during the 2023 edition. In his 7th-century play against Afghanistan, he achieved this feat after participating in nineteen CWC innings across three World Cup campaigns.

