Remembering Brett Favre's Legendary MNF Game Where He Threw 4 TDs and 311 Yards, Day After His Father’s Death

Brett Favre recorded a career-best game against the Raiders on December 22, 2003. His father, Irvin Favre, passed away from a heart attack the Sunday before the game. After this heartbreaking incident, there came a performance that would be remembered for decades.

With Favre playing at the top of his game, the Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders 41–7 to end the evening. One of Favre's greatest games over his 20-season career saw him complete pass after pass.

Brett Favre’s career’s best play for father

After the game, Favre said, “I wanted to play better than I've ever played before." And he did! That evening, he passed for 311 yards in the first half in addition to two touchdown passes in each of the first and second quarters. The Packers had a 31-7 advantage at halftime, demonstrating an amazing performance.

Later, Favre expressed, "I knew that my dad would have wanted me to play." He expressed his affection for the game in addition to his love for his father. He sent the Raiders (4-11) to their worst loss in eight years, finishing 3 yards short of his career high.

This play made him move into second place in NFL history for career touchdown passes at the time. Favre received a hug from his wife in the fourth quarter before he drove back to Mississippi after the game for his father’s funeral in Pass Christian.

He also won an ESPY award for his MNF performance. Even with a Super Bowl ring, this performance remains his all-time greatest due to the sheer adversity of the situation.

Wayne Larrivee, an American sportscaster, was all praise for him after he displayed sportsmanship. He said, “You could understand that if he didn’t play in that ballgame, it would be perfectly understandable. It was a game that the Packers had to win, and... they had to win every game to get into the playoffs, it seemed like.” He said that it wasn’t a surprise to watch Brett play in it, or else it would have been “understandable if he did not."

Packers vs Raiders: A game driven by emotions

Another player for the Packers had an emotional game as well. Defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila was scheduled to play his first professional game against his brother, Raiders player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, a year after his mother passed away. His mother would never have had the opportunity to watch her two sons together in action.

