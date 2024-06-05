Remembering Larry Allen: A Tribute to His Unforgettable 325 Lb Chase Down Tackle

On Sunday, the NFL community mourned a significant loss with the demise of Hall of Famer Larry Allen. He passed away while on vacation in Mexico with his family. Allen, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons from 1994 to 2005, left an indelible mark on the game.

The Cowboys formally announced Allen's passing on Monday, issuing a statement after which his former teammates paid tribute to the NFL icon. Despite linemen often not receiving as much spotlight as other players, Larry Allen distinguished himself and carved out a legendary reputation in the NFL.

One of the greatest games of all time

While the NFL and fans were mourning the death of Larry, a Reddit user posted an old video of a 1994 game where Allen, a giant at 6 foot 3 and 325 lbs, could be seen chasing down a linebacker for a tackle. This game was played between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. It was his debut season, yet he played like a pro.

In the first half of the game, Cowboys' quarterback Troy Aikman was intercepted by the Saints' linebacker Darion Conner near midfield. Meanwhile, Allen, playing left guard, was standing at the line of scrimmage at the 32-yard line. He sprinted down the field and chased down Conner from behind at the 16-yard line, preventing a pick-six.

This particular moment astounded everyone and television analyst Dan Dierdorf called it “one of the most impressive athletic feats I have ever seen.” It was his first big impression on the NFL world. After this old footage resurfaced, fans remembered their favorite player and how skilled he was at his game.

Larry Allen a legendary guard

Allen started his career playing four offensive line positions. He is one of only three offensive linemen ever to earn Pro Bowl berths at multiple positions. Throughout his career, Allen earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title.

His defensive prowess was remarkable, conceding an average of merely 3.2 sacks per season, and in 207 career starts, including playoffs, he incurred only 13 holding penalties. At the 2006 Pro Bowl Skills Competition, Allen completed a 225-pound bench press 43 times.

In a statement released by his former teammate Aikman, he remarked, “He was a HOF offensive lineman who dominated opponents regardless of the position he played,” Aikman continued, “Off the field, he was gentle giant who loved his family.”