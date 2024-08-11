Renato Moicano Backs Tom Aspinall Over Jon Jones in a Life-or-Death Situation

Tom Aspinall versus Jon Jones—who would win? It's a question that MMA fans can't stop debating. Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on this potential heavyweight clash. And his pick? Surprisingly, it’s not Jon Jones. Moicano believes Tom Aspinall is the more dangerous fighter right now.

Why does Moicano think this? He argues that Jones isn't in his prime anymore. Remember Jones’ fights against Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos? Moicano does. He believes Aspinall is what Jones used to be. Quick, powerful, and in top form. So, is Aspinall the future of the heavyweight division?

Renato Moicano didn’t hold back when asked who he’d choose in a life-or-death fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Surprisingly, Moicano didn’t side with the legendary Jon Jones. Instead, he picked Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion who’s been on a tear lately. Why? According to Moicano, it’s simple: Jones isn’t the same fighter he used to be.

“Jon Jones is not in his prime anymore,” Moicano explained. “You remember Dominick Reyes? He was starching him. Thiago Santos was starching him. At the end of his career, he was not the same Jon Jones, 23-years-old knocking Shogun out. Aspinall is right now what Jon Jones used to be.”

Moicano’s argument didn’t stop there. He also pointed out that Aspinall’s speed is a huge factor. Most heavyweights are slow, but Aspinall is fast, Moicano remarked. He emphasized that Aspinall’s recent performances show he’s in peak condition, consistently taking on and defeating top contenders.

On the other hand, Jon Jones is gearing up for a highly anticipated fight against Stipe Miocic. Many fans are excited, but some, like Aspinall, have raised eyebrows. Aspinall even suggested that Miocic should follow Joe Biden’s example and retire. “Get Stipe out of there,” Aspinall said. “He’s had a four-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss. He needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate.”

Jon Jones is gearing up for a significant chapter close in his illustrious UFC career . With plans to retire after his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic, Jones shared a reflective note on Instagram, saying, "Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again, Retired at age 37. Winning."

This announcement not only sends waves of nostalgia among UFC fans but also intensifies the uncertainty for interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Jones' impending retirement post-Miocic fight could reshape the heavyweight hierarchy dramatically. Aspinall, poised and waiting for his title shot after beating Sergei Pavlovich, faces a shifting landscape.

It’s a pivotal moment he might say, as the division prepares to turn a new leaf without one of its most dominant figures. With Jones potentially retiring in 2025, this debate about who reigns supreme in the heavyweight division is heating up. As Moicano’s words echo through the MMA community, fans are left wondering if Aspinall is truly the future of the division.