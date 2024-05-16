Renato Moicano Criticizes Michael Chandler and Offers Support to Conor McGregor: Details Inside

At the UFC FPI7 press conference, Renato Moicano attacked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler. Iron Chandler is gearing up for his fight against returning former UFC champion Conor McGregor this summer at UFC 303. This event is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Renato Moicano called Michael Chandler fake and said he wants Conor McGregor to win a match at UFC 303. Moicano expressed, "I pray to MMA gods that Conor McGregor wins that fight because f**K Michael Chandler."

He continued, "I don't wanna talk too much sh*t, but I think Michael Chandler is fake. I don't know why, I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don't know him, just my impression maybe I'm wrong. Maybe one day I can beat the sh*t out of him, and see if he's true."

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor after he knocked out Tony Ferguson. In his iconic call, Chandler stated that McGregor needs to come back one day and will have to fight somebody and that somebody is him anytime, anywhere. Two years after his call, Chandler earned his shot when Dana White announced their match at the UFC 300 post-show press conference. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Chandler claims he will retire Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon almost three years after recovering from his leg injury. The Notorious last fought old rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. McGregor snapped his leg in the first round of their fight.

A couple of days back, Michael Chandler gave an interview to New York Post Sports in which he claimed he would retire Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler said, "You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight."

Chandler continued, "I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29 will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon, that being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history. The guy did snap his leg, it was a very gruesome injury, and many, many people wrote him off."

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier Hails McGregor as the Inspiration for Double Champion Aspirations in UFC