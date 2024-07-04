Report: Brooklyn Nets Finalize Mikal Bridges Deal by Acquiring Shake Milton and Mamadi Diakite in Sign and Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are securing the expertise of veteran guard Shake Milton via a sign-and-trade agreement with the New York Knicks. With a three-year contract set at $9 million, Milton's deal assures an over-the-minimum pay for him in the 2024-25 season, which is currently the only confirmed year in the arrangement.

The sign-and-trade move involving Milton also factors into a more extensive deal the Knicks are making. They're swapping Mikal Bridges for Bojan Bogdanović and a handful of NBA draft picks. The Knicks Milton was a middle-of-the-season addition from the Detroit Pistons, and he has since been a secondary option, appearing in six games last season.

Milton trade facilitates Key Acquisitions for the Knicks

Shake Milton's trade is facilitating pivotal transactions for the Knicks. In New York, Milton's involvement was minor, clocking an average of 4.5 minutes in regular season games and .5 minutes in four playoff games and contributing a total of 16 points. Yet, Milton ultimately proves to be crucial for the Knicks' acquisition of Bridges. This trade helped ease a salary difference of nearly $4.2 million between Bridges' and Bogdanović's earnings for the 2024-25 season.

The incoming sign-and-trade deal, transferring Milton to Brooklyn, eases the Knicks' burden of dispatching enough salary to dodge the first level of salary cap constraints, as reported by Ian Begley of SNY and Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.

In the trade's totality, both Bridges and experienced forward Keita Bates-Diop are expected to form part of the Knicks' lineup, while the Nets are projected to welcome Bogdanović, Milton, and Mamadi Diakite to theirs. Further, the Nets will also acquire draft assets, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Knicks draft picks and McBride's future secure amidst trade talks

These draft picks consist of four unprotected first-round picks spanning from 2025 to 2031, one protected first-round pick and a second-round pick in 202, as well as an unshielded pick swap in 2028.

Simultaneously, the Knicks managed to secure backup guard Miles McBride, who still has three years left on his extension which signed with the team last December. According to Begley's report, the Knicks showed minimal interest in trading off McBride.

